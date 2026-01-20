COLLEGIATE CABARET: Open Mic Night With Joshua Turchin is Coming to The Laurie Beechman Theater

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, the legendary cabaret and theatre located in the West Bank Cafe, will present the college party of the year, as an open mic night at the Collegiate Cabaret on January 25, 2026 at 7pm.

Come one, come all, and support New York's most talented college students for a high-energy night of entertainment and community! This is YOUR chance to see some of NYC's next big stars and YOUR chance to sing with one of the most sought-after cabaret music directors in NYC. Performers will receive professionally shot footage (3 camera angles!), perfect for reels, auditions, and socials!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin. The cast features Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Madeleine Pace (The Hard Problem, Once), and YOU! Come join in to sing, support, or scream from the sidelines.

Ticket prices range from $15 student tickets (ID required at the door), $35 general admission tickets, and a very limited number of $50 VIP Guaranteed singing tickets. Come cheer on the future stars and discover hot new talent! If you want a chance to sing, then purchase your ticket, bring sheet music (3 minutes or under; up-tempos encouraged), warm up those pipes, put your name in the hat, and take your shot! Video footage will be emailed within a week of the show.