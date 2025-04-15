CIRQUE LE SWING Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present the debut of Cirque Le Swing on May 26th, 2025. 54 Below creates a night of immersive supper club entertainment starring the Quintin Harris Trio and 360 degrees of surprise circus and variety performances from world renowned artists from Fuerza Bruta, Big Apple Circus, and Cirque du Soleil.

“This production is a beautiful marriage between the heart of jazz and the splendor of circus,” said headliner Quintin Harris. “This collaboration has unlocked the best in all of us and I'm excited for NYC audiences to experience what we have been cooking up.” Harris's performances have been playing to sold out houses at Birdland and Lincoln Center and have made him a rising star in the NYC jazz scene.

Cirque Le Swing brings the audience into a mysterious world of delicacies and decadence by transforming 54 Below into a vintage jazz club of a bygone era. The Emcee and his jazz trio serenades while the Maitre'd welcomes guests for a nightly ritual of wonder and whimsy. The experience unfolds around you in an intimate supper club setting, as a night of unexpected performances from world class cirque and cabaret stars awaits.

The production stars Ambrose Martos (Cirque du Soleil, La Soiree), Angela Buccinni Butch (Fuerza Bruta, Radio City Spring Spectacular), Dia Seskin (Bindelstiff Family Circus), along with the Quintin Harris Trio.

“I'm so excited to bring the thrill of the big top to a truly personal and intimate setting.” said co-creator Angela Buccinni-Butch. “It will be thrilling to show New York audiences what magic can be created in a tighter setting that will immerse the audience to truly be a part of it all!” Buccinni-Butch, who has worked on shows like RuPaul's Drag Race and Strut and Fret, owns international circus troupe and academy ABCirque (formerly The Muse).

Cirque Le Swing is a collaboration between Quintin Harris, Angela Buccinni-Butch, and theatrical director Anthony Logan Cole (Jaws-The Musical, Cirque De Lancey). The show is set to have its international debut later this year, with details forthcoming.

Cirque Below plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 26th, 2025. Cover charges are $25-$35. Premiums are $45-$60. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Comments