CATCHING FIREFLIES Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below For One Night Only

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical. Written by new composer Bella Faye and arranged by Adam Gloc and John Arlan Banes, Catching Fireflies is a show of musical theater vignettes that explore the queer experience in relationship to the human mind and body.

It focuses on a Philly friend group stuck at a Waffle House pre-pandemic, and each of their journeys through the year, only to arrive back where they started - but with a slightly new outlook on life. Join us for an exploration on love, sexuality, and identity through song, and a perspective on the lifelong adventure of connecting with your truest self.

Featuring Mia Cherise Hall as FAWN, Gabbi McCarren as EMBER, Alexis Richelle as SIERRA, Elena Faverio as LARKE, Shelby Gillespie as SPARROW and Becca Adams Weinberg as WILLOW. Stage managed by Justin Burnett.

"Growing up, it was rare to see any authentic queer representation on Broadway that I could connect with," states composer Bella Faye. "Featuring lesbian and nonbinary leads, I'm excited to share work that offers the kind of characters I wish I could have seen. I started writing these songs two years ago during that first quarantine in a time where the pandemic forced us to reflect on who we truly are - many queer people came out of lockdown with new sexualities and identities, and that quarantined journey of self discovery is worth talking about."

The trio of a creative team has been collaborating together on the score since June 2021, as John Arlan Banes mentions, "There's a lot of creative freedom and artistic trust between the three of us, which I have truly enjoyed. Now comes the fun part: teaching the music to our fun and heartfelt group of 6 actors, and shaping each piece into something cohesive," Banes continues. "It's really cool that because it's a new musical, the musical fingerprint of the show is totally unique to our cast."

Adam Gloc adds, "It's been an absolute honor working as orchestrator on a score that's so full of life with lyrics that tell such an important story...This with an all star cast rounds it out to make Catching Fireflies the wonderful show it is!"

Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 26 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.