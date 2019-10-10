Bruce Forman Brings THE RED GUITAR to The Green Room 42

A combination of storytelling, musical theater, comedy and jazz, acclaimed master guitarist Bruce Forman brings his one-man show to New York City's theater district. "The Red Guitar" will make it's Big Apple debut after playing well over 100 dates in more than 25 cities including Los Angeles, Melbourne, San Francisco, Munich and Denver.

Hailed as "innovative, imaginative and ground-breaking" by Guitar Player Magazine, Forman's one-man show enlists the power of the jazz idiom to share provocative story-telling and comedy rolled up into one musical event. "Inspired after getting the guitar, my mind immediately went to images of The Red Shoes and The Red Violin, where an object possesses the person who plays it...it is a story I have always been drawn to," Forman says. "I often ponder whether the music picked me or I picked it?" A story in and about jazz, "The Red Guitar" showcases Forman's genre-breaking inventiveness and ability to improvise and create within a classical form. A sought-after jazz and session musician who has played and recorded with the likes of Ray Brown and Bobby Hutcherson, Forman's work can also be heard on Hollywood soundtracks, including Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby.

"The show is somewhat improvisational, and I alter the show every performance both to fit my mood and the vibe of the audience or venue. I'm particularly excited to bring this to the New York theater community, because it transcends the boundaries of the jazz music experience," Forman added. "The focus is on the art of storytelling. I dive deep into personal experiences, lost loved ones and missed opportunities, and I also enjoy the comedic aspects of the artistic process."

Forman's "The Red Guitar" confronts the dilemma of artistic obsession face-to-face through a jazz guitar-infused dialogue that simultaneously explores and demonstrates the mesmerizing effect music has over its most ardent followers. A self-proclaimed music obsessive himself, Forman attributes this one-man show as a means of introducing audiences to a behind-the-scenes narrative of what makes musicians tick. Forman is hoping the audience points the spotlight inward asking everyone the question: what is your Red Guitar?

Forman continued, "The connection to people is what this is all about. I have played in some beautiful and exotic large places, but I also enjoy intimate performances such as small clubs and house concerts. At this point in my life and career, it is about the process." To see Bruce Forman's "The Red Guitar," please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Tickets start at $20 for the 9:30 pm show on November 8, 2019.





