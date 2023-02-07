Bruce Clough to Present FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama in March & April

Bruce Clough returns to Don't Tell Mama with From Out of the Blues, a timely, therapeutic celebration of blues music related to the New Orleans region. Directed by Lennie Watts, with music director Tracy Stark on piano, Boo Reiners on guitar, Skip Ward on bass, and Don Kelly on drums, the show features songs of Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Fats Domino, B.B. King, Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Allen Toussaint, and Tom Waits.

Bruce Clough is a singer, actor, stage director, and educator. As a student of Uta Hagen in the 1980s, he performed with Sir Anthony Hopkins, F. Murray Abraham, and James Gandolfini at venues such as The Public Theatre, The Dallas Theater Center, and The Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Bruce Clough's last solo show, The Dark Side, was directed by Eric Michael Gillette with musical direction by Barry Levitt. Performed at Don't Tell Mama in 2013, The Dark Side explored Bruce's obsession with horror and unsavory characters of popular culture - menacing and comedic. Cabaret Hotline wrote, "What a spectacular voice-raspy, sexy, with a tremendous range and soul...Bruce is a fantastic storyteller who completely connects to the lyrics."

Recently, Clough ran a high school drama department, left to defeat cancer, then helped his wife defeat cancer while successfully ducking COVID. He is extremely excited to get back on the boards.

Performance Details:

A new show featuring music from or about New Orleans, including songs of Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Fats Domino, B.B. King, Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Allen Toussaint, Tom Waits, and more!

FROM OUT OF THE BLUES

Sunday, March 26 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 PM

Bruce Clough - Vocals

Tracy Stark - Music Director

Boo Reiners - Guitar

Skip Ward - Bass

Don Kelly - Percussion

Lennie Watts - Director

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46th St, NYC

Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com/shows

$20 cover; $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

Food menu available. CASH ONLY. No credit cards.