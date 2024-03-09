Broadway's Josh Walker to Headline CIRQUE BELOW at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Cirque Below hosted by Broadway's Josh Walker (Sideshow) on March 28th, 2024. The evening will blend a night of sensual circus and red hot vocals with performers from Pippin to Cirque du Soleil and beyond.

The evening will be hosted by acclaimed performer and musical Josh Walker, last seen on Broadway in the revival of Sideshow, and was hailed for his portrayal of the Emcee in Cabaret at Chicago's Porchlight Music Theatre. He has performed with The Met Opera and Radio City Christmas Spectacular and has served as Musical Director on major stages throughout the country.

Come under the big top for a night of daredevil stunts, vocal fireworks, and astounding feats featuring Maria Wirries (Evan Hansen, Kinky Boots), Ambrose Martos (Cirque du Soleil, La Soirée), Ashley Wool (How To Dance On Ohio), Michael Karas (Flying Karamazov Brothers), Courtney Dease (Pippin), Ryan Kane (Speakeasy Magick), Emily Torres (Moonrise), Jordan Wolfe (Night Of The Living Dead!), Mizzaddy (Cirque De Lancey), with a special appearance by ABCirque's Angela Buccinni Butch and Yoni Kallai (Fuerza Bruta, Radio City). Josh Walker (Sideshow) hosts the evening created by Anthony Logan Cole (Cirque De Lancey, Weimar Visions) and Musical Director Paulo Perez (The Chocolate Sweatshop).

Cirque Below plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 28th, 2024. Cover charges are $40-$51. Premiums are $62-$84. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.