Broadway Stars and Emerging Talent Join Forces for WHAT IF? PART 6 at 54 Below

The sixth installment of the imaginative concert series What If? will take place at 54 Below on June 1, 2025, bringing together Broadway performers and up-and-coming artists to explore alternate realities in musical theatre.

Created and music directed by Jorden Amir, the series invites audiences to consider unexpected pairings—characters singing songs they were never meant to, in scenes they never got to play.

The cast includes Broadway’s Grace Hodgett Young (Hadestown, Sunset Boulevard), Jordan Barrow (Wicked), Ellie Fishman (Into the Woods), Mikayla Renfrow (Wicked), and American Idol finalist Alyssa Wray. They will be joined by a range of performers from top conservatories and training programs, including Angelina Amato, Faith Alhadeff, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Callie Henrysen, Lizzy Legregin, Nadia Jewel Vito, Isabel Leoni, Ayden Weinstein, and Abby McDonough. Juliette Ojeda, known for her work in The Notebook on Broadway and The Voice, also appears, alongside Bryson Battle, a finalist from The Voice Season 27, and songwriter Maeve Zamuner.

Together, the cast will perform a mix of musical theatre classics and contemporary songs in newly imagined contexts, continuing the series' tradition of creative reinterpretation. What If? Part 6 builds on the success of previous editions staged between 2022 and 2024, and reflects Amir’s ongoing interest in broadening access to musical theatre and showcasing younger voices in the Broadway community.

What If? Part 6 runs for one night only at 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street. Tickets range from $40 to $84, with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Full details are available at 54below.org/WhatIf.

