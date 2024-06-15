Broadway Sessions to Celebrate 16th Anniversary with Cast of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 on June 20th to celebrate its 16th Anniversary!!! The aptly dubbed “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will feature cast members from The Heart of Rock and Roll and more!!!

The Heart of Rock and Roll cast members set to perform include F. Michael Hayne, Raymond J Lee, Autumn Guzzardi, Michael Olaribigbe, Leah Read, Jennifer Noble, Olivia Cece and more! The evening will also feature performances by Broadway veteran Julian R Decker and up and comer Ana Grethel Solis. The evening will also serve as a birthday celebration for creator/host Ben Cameron, who remains ageless.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions and @BenDoesBroadway on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben Cameron

Your Broadway BuddyBwaySessions@gmail.com

Comments

