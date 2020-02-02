BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, February 6th, Broadway Sessions celebrates Black History Month with an all star line up of Broadway vets.

Performers schedule to appear include : Olivia Donalson (Aladdin), Arica Jackson (Head Over Heels), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Laurissa Romain (South Pacific), Kathryn Allison (Company), Brennyn Lark (Dreamgirls), Antonio L Smith (MJ the Musical), Brynn Williams (Spongebob), Carmen Ruby Floyd (Hello Dolly), Joy Woods (Little Shop), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge), Crystal Joy (Motown), Salome Smith (Little Shop), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Imari Hardon (Ave Q), Anthony Chatmon (Be More Chill), Ayana George (MJ the Musical), Anastacia McClesky (Waitress), Jarvis B. Manning (Ain't Too Proud), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful) and Aaron Harrington

Performers will share songs and stories reflecting on the importance, impact and legacy of African American themes on Broadway and beyond.

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

For Reservations please go to www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net Follow Broadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions.





