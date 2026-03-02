Broadway Performers To Unite For SPENCE-CHAPIN BROADWAY BENEFIT At Chelsea Table + Stage

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Iconic Broadway artists from award-winning productions including Hamilton, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Mamma Mia! will come together on March 26, 2026, at Chelsea Table + Stage for the Spence-Chapin Broadway Benefit supporting Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children.

The evening will raise funds for the nonprofit’s adoption, counseling, and global child welfare programs, which have served children and families for more than 115 years.

Titled A Song for Every Family, the event follows the organization’s inaugural theater benefit in 2025 and will be hosted by Andrew Chappelle, known for his work in Hamilton, & Juliet, and Mamma Mia!. The lineup will include Javier Muñoz, recognized for his work in Hamilton and In the Heights; Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, known for originating roles in The Book of Mormon, Les Misérables, and Suffs; and Ginna Claire Mason, who has performed as Glinda in Wicked. Returning performers include Judy McLane, with credits including Mamma Mia!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Chess.

Event committee members and performers will also include Raymond J. Lee (Tammy Faye, Mamma Mia!, Sweeney Todd, Aladdin), David Beach (Mamma Mia!, Urinetown, Moon Over Buffalo), Gerard Salvador (Mamma Mia!), and Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away, Flashdance, Elf), who will serve as musical director and accompanist. The performance will be presented in the venue’s cabaret setting, offering an intimate experience for attendees.

“This year's Broadway Benefit theme, A Song For Every Family, is inspired by our mission, which seeks to bring the love of family to every child, and to support all families throughout their lifelong journeys,” said Kate Trambitskaya, CEO at Spence-Chapin.

Proceeds from the event will support the organization’s domestic and international programs, including its Granny Program, which pairs children living in orphanages with dedicated caregivers who provide daily one-on-one connection while they await permanent placement.

“This evening brings together Broadway talent and a community of passionate supporters who believe every child deserves love and the stability of family. The generosity of our guests and sponsors makes it possible for Spence-Chapin to continue providing essential family support and adoption services,” stated Chief Development Officer Marta Goldman. “We cannot wait to share this special night with everyone.”