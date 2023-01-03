Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS

Singer and raconteur Brian Alejandro returns to Pangea for a special Valentine's Day "appetizer" on Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m. Pangea Restaurant and Bar at 178 2nd Ave, NYC. Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217041®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F70066?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Brian Alejandro was "there" ... and he met "them," was the tag line for his previous cabaret where he brought down the house with tales of old Las Vegas.

His musical autobiography continues in this new presentation where Lord Brian talks of love ... Falling in (and out), giving your heart and getting it broken, and true love (and whatever the other kind is!). Master pianist Darnell White accompanies Lord Brian.

Brian Alejandro is actually cabaret royalty!

Funny story: He really IS an English Lord!

Born in Tottenham, England - but that wasn't what made him a real lord.

Coached by Marilyn Maye, among others, he made his singing debut aboard the QE 2 from the UK bound for America - but that didn't make him a Lord. Sang solo at Carnegie Hall for the Bicentennial - even THAT didn't make him a British Lord. "Lord" happens if you are of royal lineage or if you are given the title (officially) by someone who was. A celebrated humanitarian as well as artist, the title was bestowed upon him by a member of royal lineage. And he has the registration and deed to prove it!

Brian's artistic and philanthropic reach extends to Scotland, Ireland, Malta, Cypress, Trinidad, Jamaica, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Turkey, Israel, Libya, Amsterdam, Gibraltar, Germany, Canada, Greece, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, and Mexico.

Join Lord Brian at downtown's trendy nightspot, Pangea, at 178 2nd Ave in New York City and be treated like (wait for it) royalty. The house opens at 6:00pm for food and beverage service. Pangea is known for its delicious food. Please join us for dinner. Tickets: $30 (cash only) plus a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage). Seating is first come first served. PLEASE RESERVE AND ARRIVE EARLY as Lord Brian's performances usually are sold out quickly.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217041®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F70066?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1