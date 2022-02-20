Birdland to Feature Karen Mason in KANDER & EBB... AND ALL THAT JAZZ!

Karen Mason is set to star in solo cabaret show, Kander & Ebb...And All That Jazz! at the Birdland. The performance runs for one night only on Monday, March 28th at 7pm. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, NYC. Tickets for Mason's new show can be purchased on Birdland Jazz's website or by calling the box office at 212-581-3080.

Karen Mason's return to Birdland will feature her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb. As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And The World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. The cabaret is sure to be a night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music. Some of the hit songs that can be expected include, "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home." This new show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. Her storytelling is as stellar as her vocals. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, music directed by Christopher Denny, and features and Ritt Henn on bass.

Karen Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between Broadway, recording, concert, and television as has Karen Mason. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her newest release "Let The Music Play," featuring the newest song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.