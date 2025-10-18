Vince Giordano, Carole J. Bufford and More Will Play Birdland This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater announced their October 20 through November 2 lineup of shows, with new artists and repeat engagements alike. The schedule is as follows:

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

October 20-21 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening in April at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector’s item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

October 20 (Monday) 9:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground! Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a raucous, star-studded celebration of music, comedy, and jaw-dropping talent, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage in an unforgettable, high-energy variety show. Leading the charge is the ever-dapper Jim Caruso. With his signature charm and boundless enthusiasm, Caruso keeps the night moving at a thrilling pace, welcoming Broadway belters, jazz virtuosos, master tappers, and the occasional surprise megastar drop-in! Fueling the musical magic is the incomparable trio of powerhouse musicians: the dazzling Billy Stritch at the piano, the rock-solid Steve Doyle on bass, and the dynamic Daniel Glass on drums. Together, they create a swinging, electrifying sound that transforms every performance into a showstopping moment. From Tony and Oscar winners to hopeful newcomers, Cast Party is where talent shines, friendships are forged, and the spirit of live performance is alive and thriving. Whether you’re gracing the stage or cheering from the audience, one thing’s for sure—you never know who might take the mic next! Join the party every Monday night at Birdland and witness why Jim Caruso’s Cast Party remains a can’t-miss New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Catalano Quartet

October 21 (Tuesday) 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano’s famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny’s Child, John Legend, and others. Recent highlighs as a coveted guest artist include playing a 7-minute improvised sax solo at The Hollywood Bowl with The Smashing Pumpkins, closing out the Chicago Blues Festival with Los Lobos, and performing with Les Claypool, Sean Lennon, and the Violent Femmes. After signing with Delmark Records at age 18, he became the only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school. He hasn’t let up since: his 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. Catalano’s connection to Birdland runs deep; indeed, as he serves as Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, he inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for a mighty weekend of high-octane performances from his quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

October 22 (Wednesday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America’s own great art form. Now in its 21st year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city’s best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet

October 22-25 (Wednesday-Friday) 7 and 9:30 p.m. (10/22-23); 8:30 & 10:30 p.m. (10/24-25) at the Birdland Jazz Club

It’s Ron Carter month at Birdland this October! One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter—who will perform four consecutive weeks at Birdland in Quartet, Trio, Big Band, and Duo formats—has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s. Besides an iconic five-year stint with the Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter’s appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as one of the music’s greatest sidemen. As a leader, he has commanded inspiring ensembles large and small. With this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he brings his Foursight Quartet, featuring his longtime rhythm partner the drummer Payton Crossley, the brilliant saxophonist Jimmy Greene, and the incredible pianist Renee Rosnes.

$55 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Champian Fulton & Ken Peplowski

October 22 (Wednesday) 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Champian Fulton & Ken Peplowski

October 22 (Wednesday) 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week it's with Champian Fulton and Ken Peplowski.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

October 23 (Thursday) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen’s band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

October 24 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Carole J. Bufford in Daring Dames of the Silver Screen

October 24-26 (Friday-Sunday) 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

The brilliant Carole J. Bufford returns to Birdland Theater with her newest show, “Daring Dames of the Silver Screen.” From femme fatales and sultry sirens to plucky ingénues and leading ladies, Bufford will celebrate the women who put their indelible stamp on the face of American Cinema. Expect an evening of songs made famous by Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Rita Hayworth, Lauren Bacall, Julie Andrews, and more! Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scenes. Her shows, including “speak easy” (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), “You Don't Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s,” “Come Together,” and “Vintage Pop” earned her rave reviews from The New York Times (“The real thing!”); The Wall Street Journal (“the last of the red hot mamas!”); and The Times (UK). In addition to her solo shows all over the U.S. and in London, as well as regular performances with symphony orchestras across the country, Bufford hosted the weekly “Jazz Party” at NYC's Birdland Jazz Club for a highly praised 10 month run. The recipient of a BroadwayWorld Award, Bistro Award, and Nightlife Award for Vocalist of the Year, she is also the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Pasquale Grasso Trio

October 25 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Praised by Pat Metheny as “maybe the best jazz guitar player I’ve heard in my entire life,” the stunning guitarist Pasquale Grasso is one of the most beautiful and innovative musical voices of a generation. Grasso’s eloquent classical technique, jazz phrasing, bebop rhythms and nimble fret fireworks have distinguished him as a celebrated 21st century virtuoso. He has recorded 11 albums on the Sony Masterworks label, showcasing Grasso in solo-guitar format; and he performed on the 2x-Grammy-winning Samara Joy’s two recordings, Linger Awhile and Samara Joy.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Champian Fulton & Klas Lindquist Present The Nonet

October 26 (Sunday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Hot off their critically-acclaimed recording At Home (Turtle Bay Records, May 2025), pianist-vocalist Champian Fulton and saxophonist/clarinetist Klas Lindquist bring their new 9-piece outfit to the Birdland stage every Sunday in October. Champian Fulton, hailed as “a charming young steward of the mainstream jazz tradition” (The New York Times), and Klas Lindquist, praised for his “technical brilliance, imagination and style” (Göteborgs-Posten), reimagine jazz standards to infectious delight. Named the Hot House Readers Poll 2019 Pianist and Vocalist of the Year, and with 17 albums to her name, including 3 named Album of the Year by the NYC Jazz Record, Fulton is a Birdland fan favorite; Lindquist is a shining star in Sweden’s jazz landscape, awarded the Gavatin Prize and a prestigious “Golden Sax” prize for his contributions, which include over 40 albums as a featured artist and 5 of his own as a leader. The collaboration with Fulton has been called “a conversation of high art” by GRAMMY-winning historian Ricky Riccardi: expect big-band grandeur with the intimacy of a late-night jam session.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

October 26 (Sunday) 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world’s most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music’s most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

October 27-28 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Natalie Douglas "Tributes: The 70's"

October 27 (Monday) 7 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Fourteen-time MAC Award, two-time Backstage Bistro Award and Nightlife Award Winner Natalie Douglas returns to the Birdland spotlight with “Tributes: The 70’s.” This one-night-only event will take place on Monday, October 27 at 7pm. Natalie is thrilled to collaborate with her longtime Music Director, Mark Hartman (Avenue Q, Sondheim on Sondheim, Drama Desk Nominee), and her band as they debut an exciting program celebrating this singular decade: from bell bottoms to “Dyn-O-Mite!” to feathered hair to disco and Watergate - these symbols of the “Me Generation” heralded great musical, cultural and social transformation, including iconic tunes by artists such as Roberta Flack, Marvin Gaye, The Carpenters, Stevie Wonder, Linda Ronstadt, Janis Ian, and a few unforgettable “one-hit wonders.” In the second five-star review bestowed upon one of Natalie’s London appearances, Clive Davis of The Times (UK) said, “For pure energy, playfulness and heart-on-sleeve emotion, (Natalie Douglas) is in a league of her own.” Natalie Douglas has performed throughout the U.S. and internationally as well as having produced more than 80 concerts at her NYC musical home, Birdland, where she continues to captivate audiences with her signature warmth, humor, and passion.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

October 27 (Monday) 9:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Andersons Present: Big Band Royalty

October 28 (Tuesday) 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music’s biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They’ve headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them this Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover’s type of jazz: this time paying tribute to the great royal figures of Big Band music—composers and bandleaders such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman (The King), Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, and Harry James.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

October 29 (Wednesday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Ron Carter's Great Big Band

October 29-November 1 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7 and 9:30 p.m. (10/29-30); 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. (10/31-11/1) at the Birdland Jazz Club

It’s Ron Carter month at Birdland this October! One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter—who will perform four consecutive weeks at Birdland in Duo, Trio, Quartet, and Big Band formats—has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s. Besides his iconic five-year stint with the Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter’s appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as one of music’s greatest sidemen. As a leader, he has commanded inspiring ensembles large and small, and with this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he opts for the big band: particularly, his Great Big Band, which includes an incredible cast of master musicians. Don’t miss the chance to hear the Maestro!

$55 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Ken Peplowski & Pasquale Grasso

October 29 (Wednesday) 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Ken Peplowski & Pasquale Grasso

October 29 (Wednesday) 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

This week it's with Ken Peplowski and Pasquale Grasso.

**Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

October 30 (Thursday) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

October 31 (Friday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Scott Robinson's Heliotones: A Halloween Spectacular!

October 31-November 2 (Friday-Sunday) 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Birdland Theater

Virtuoso multi-instrumentalist Scott Robinson is widely hailed for his unique, eccentric approach and his powerful improvisations. The top call man for baritone saxophone, Robinson has worked with orchestras led by Maria Schneider, Frank Mantooth, Bob Mintzer and John Fedchock, but his skills on tenor sax, trumpet, clarinets, and even the mysterious sarrusophone are well-known. Having appeared on over 280 recordings to date—20 as a leader—Robinson’s music draws from a wide range of traditions. His playing at once wry, humorous, magnetic, and profound, this is the rare musician from whom you don’t know what to expect—and it’s precisely that joy of surprise which makes Robinson so assuredly a wonder to watch perform. For this October’s “Halloween Spectacular,” he brings an eclectic cast to the Birdland Theater

Oct. 31: Godwin Louis (alto/soprano), Frank Lacy (trombone/horn), Gary Versace (piano), Pat O'Leary (bass), Matt Wilson (drums)

Nov. 1: Greg Gisbert (trumpet), Chris Lewis (alto/soprano), Michael Weiss (piano), Pat O'Leary (bass), Matt Wilson (drums)

Nov. 2: Ingrid Jensen (trumpet/electronics), Bruce Arnold (guitar), Gary Versace (piano), Barry Stephenson (bass)

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Luther Allison Quartet

November 1 (Saturday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

Rising star Luther Allison is a pianist and percussionist hailing from North Carolina whose work fuses bebop, gospel, and blues languages in a contemporary landscape. Pianist of choice for many names in jazz—Jazzmeia Horn, Samara Joy, Ulysses Owens, Jr., Rodney Whitaker, Michael Dease, The Baylor Project, Ekep Nkwelle, and Joe Farnsworth among them—he has made a mark on the recent New York City scene as he simultaneously performed across North America, Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe. The New York Times praised his “intensity and charisma” as well as his recent recording, I Owe It All To You (Posi-Tone, 2024), which brings the funky, the contemporary, and the swinging together. Allison brings his quartet to the Birdland stage for this Saturday early evening set—and as always, his a technical gifts, energies both interactive and supportive, and his swinging outlook. Allison serves as Director of Percussion and Adjunct Jazz Faculty at The Calhoun School.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Caelan Cardello Trio

November 2 (Sunday) 5:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

A talented young pianist with a sensitive touch, a love for swinging, and a robust technical facility, Caelan Cardello started playing piano at the age of 5. Since his early training in both jazz and classical styles, the young artist has been recognized by the music community many times over, including as the recipient of the New Jersey Governor's Award, the James Moody College Scholarship Award for “Outstanding Musicianship,” the 2021 BMI Foundation’s Future Jazz Master Award, and selection as a Semifinalist in the prestigious Herbie Hancock 2023 International Piano Competition and as a Finalist in the American Pianist Awards. He has performed at some of New York City’s most famed halls of music, including Dizzy’s Club, Minton’s Playhouse, Smalls Jazz Club and the Jazz Standard. Just this summer the recipient of a Master’s degree from The Juilliard School, Caelan is active in and out of New York City, and brings his sparkling trio to the Jazz Club for one night in September as he celebrates the release of his new album Chapter One.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

November 2 (Sunday) 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum