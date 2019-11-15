Birdland Releases Decemeber Schedule

Birdland's December 2019 schedule will feature The Joe Lovano Nonet, Stacey Kent, Monty Alexander, A Swinging Birdland Christmas, Freddy Cole Quartet, Gunhild Carling, Julius Rodriguez, Veronica Swift Holiday Show, "Season's Swingin' Greetings!", Marta Sanchez Quintet, Darius de Haas, Marilyn Maye New Years Eve Extravaganza, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and MORE!

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

December 1 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The City Rhythm Orchestra Holiday Style!

The City Rhythm Orchestra has been dazzling audiences for over 35 years and has earned the reputation as one of today's finest big bands. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the group has consistently created music with a distinct style and sound. They've been praised by audiences and critics in both their hometown of Philadelphia and around the world. The band last appeared at Birdland in June when they performed their spirited tribute to Count Basie and Frank Sinatra.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 1 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Daniel Abrahamson & Friends in "Second Date" at the Birdland Theater

Fresh off his first sold out "First Date," composer/lyricist Daniel Abrahamson wants to take you on a "Second Date" with mostly new tunes, some Broadway faces, a whole new outfit and a swinging band led by musical genius Matt Lowy. Daniel Abrahamson is an up and coming, award winning composer/lyricist based in Toronto, Canada.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 1 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

John DiMartino at the Birdland Theater

John di Martino is a jazz pianist, arranger and producer, based in New York City. He has been described as a "shape-shifter," for his creativity across musical genres. John's discography includes many Grammy nominated cd's, among those are: "Love" with Issac Delgado, "Freddy Cole Sings Mr. B," and "Live And In Clave" with Bobby Sanabria.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 2 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Time in a Bottle: Steve Ross Sings the Seventies

Steve Ross will take us on a musical journey back to the decade which saw the rise of the great singer/songwriters. He will give a fresh look and listen to some of the unforgettable songs of John Denver ("Annie's Song"), Billy Joel ("Piano Man"), Elton John ("Your Song"), Don McLean ("Vincent"), Barry Manilow ("Could It Be Magic?") and the haunting title song. For several years, he has been referred to as 'the Crown Prince of New York Cabaret," an unofficial but merited title.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 2 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Anderson Brothers play Cole Porter at the Birdland Theater

"Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone" (New York Times), identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. On Monday, December 2nd at the Birdland Theater, they will feature the music of composer and lyricist Cole Porter, with songs including "Night & Day," "Begin the Beguine," "I Get a Kick out of You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "Just One of Those Things."

All tickets, $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Lorna Dallas at the Birdland Theater

Last season, American born and London West End favorite Lorna Dallas returned to the New York cabaret world after a twenty-year hiatus. Now, in an encore performance, Lorna returns to Birdland Theater, with her acclaimed show on both sides of the Pond, Stages, devised by her two long time collaborators, musical director Christopher Denny and director Barry Kleinbort. Stages refers to those theaters and venues where Ms. Dallas displayed her formidable gifts as a singer and top tier interpreter of popular song. The musical program is equally diverse, ranging from unforgettable standards and show tunes by Broadway's greats to little known but equally worthy gems. In short, Stages offers a treasure trove of glorious singing, intimate detail and heartfelt reminiscence.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3-7 (Tuesday-Saturday ) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Joe Lovano Nonet

Joe began playing the alto at five, switching to the tenor a few years later. By the time he got his driver's license at sixteen, Joe Lovano was a member of the Musician's Union, Local 4, and working professionally. He started playing club dates (sometimes subbing for his dad), and Motown cover bands, eventually saving enough money from these gigs to put himself through college.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Kenn Boisinger - The New Voice of Christmas at the Birdland Theater

Kenn Boisinger brings his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Birdland Theater with his holiday extravaganza, "Kenn Boisinger - The New Voice of Christmas." Expect to have your holiday brightened with Kenn's new take on holiday classics, as well as some destined-to-become-holiday-classics that Kenn will be introducing. Unwilling to disappoint his fans at the holidays, Kenn will also be singing favorite numbers from the Boisinger Songbook, including "Third Rail," "Is She A Call Girl, Or Just a Girl I'd Like To Call?," "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry" and "Someone's Always Dead At Manhattan Plaza," among other Boisinger classics.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Dave Brubeck with David DeJesus and Chris Smith

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance. December Birdography celebrates Dave Brubeck! Legendary pianist and composer Dave Brubeck excelled at making jazz music accessible and intriguing to both the commercial audience and diehard jazz community. To Brubeck jazz was art, an art that stood for freedom, loyalty, and principle. This was apparent not only in his masterful playing and composing, but also in his actions as a jazz ambassador to the world and as one of the first leaders to integrate his band in the late 1950's.This month Birdography guides you through the fascinating story of Brubeck's life, performs many of his most famous compositions, and presents rare interview clips of Brubeck speaking about his music.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 5 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Tobias Meinhart Quartet - CD Release

A decade on from making the dream 'jazz' move to New York, German-born saxophonist Tobias Meinhart presents his new project with some of the most interesting names on the current scene: Eden Ladin (piano), Matt Penman (bass) and Obed Calvaire (drums). They will perform music from the saxophonist's latest album Berlin People.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 5 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Marta Sanchez Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Pianist Marta Sanchez's follow-up to her critically acclaimed releases "Partenika" (2015) and "Danza Imposible" (2017) is her new album "El Rayo de Luz." Her unique vision for her quintet - celebrated by the New York Times (10 best albums of 2015), NPR's Fresh Air, DownBeat Magazine and many others - is further developed and explored in her new music on "El Rayo de Luz". Marta's highly evocative music is textural, visual, and constantly surprising with invention and wit. Born and raised in Madrid, Spain, pianist and composer Marta Sánchez is actively working in the contemporary creative music scene in New York City and around the globe. Charting a significant path through her innovative and original music, she has reached an international audience, gaining significant global recognition.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Friday) at 7:00PM

The Jake Fryer Quartet with Special Guest Melanie Stace at the Birdland Theater

Jake has performed at Ronnie Scotts, The Royal Festival Hall, The Ritz, The Royal Albert Hall and The London Jazz Festival. He has recorded with Randy Brecker, Richie Cole, Bud Shank, Mike Wofford, Joe LaBarbera and Bob Magnusson. He has also performed with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Gospel Choir, Motown Legends The Four Tops, and Emeli Sande. His quartet have played at jazz festivals and clubs in Paris, Tokyo, Auckland, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Vancouver, and New York. His debut album "On Our Terms" was signed to a record label in the UK and sparked a tour in theatres, festivals and clubs across the country.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6 (Friday) at 9:45PM

The 2019 Annual James Barbour Holiday Concert at the Birdland Theater

Laughing Dog Media will present James Barbour and his guests in his 11th Annual Holiday Concert. Filled with holiday classics such as "The Christmas Song," "O Holy Night," "The Dreidel Song" and an audience participation "Twelve Days Of Christmas," this concert celebrates the warmth and joy of the holiday season. Starting in 2008, James Barbour's Holiday Concert has played to sold out crowds around the world and has become a staple each holiday season.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum per person

November 7 (Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Noah Wilker & Friends: A Benefit For Camp Tel Yehudah (Acoustic Set)at the Birdland Theater

Noah Wilker will be returning to Birdland Theater in NYC for one night only to celebrate his birthday, as well as support a wonderful organization. Noah Wilker & Friends: A Benefit For Camp Tel Yehudah will be an evening full of great music, special guests and surprises! All of the proceeds from these shows will be donated directly to the scholarship fund at Camp Tel Yehudah in order to ensure we give as many teens as possible the opportunity to experience such an amazing place!

All tickets $36, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

"Season's Swingin' Greetings!" Benny Benack III with Steven Feifke Big Band

Join Birdland favorites Benny Benack III & Steven Feifke as they celebrate the release of their Holiday EP with some brand new, soon-to-be seasonal classics, celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years Eve, and more. Featuring full big band orchestrations by Feifke, this is sure to be one swingin' night to ring in the holiday season!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Off the Top! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV (Kimmy Schmidt, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Practice), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. In this performance, Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high-wire act you've got to see to believe. It's the show of a lifetime...every time!

All tickets $20-25, $10 food/drink minimum

December 9 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Celestial Being: The 80th Birthday Concert Celebrating Andy Bey

Music legend and master Andy Bey turns 80 this year. This concert will include musical tributes from his family, friends and very special guests...as well as a performance from the one and only Mr. Bey himself! Pianist and vocalist Andy Bey has earned much critical praise for the subtle vocal stylings he creates within his four-octave voice and his deftly understated piano playing.

All tickets $30-50, $10 food/drink minimum

December 9 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Harry Allen Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Swing Bros. recording artist Harry Allen has over thirty recordings to his name. Three of Harry's CDs have won Gold Disc Awards from Japan's Swing Journal Magazine, and his CD Tenors Anyone? won both the Gold Disc Award and the New Star Award. His recordings have made the top ten list for favorite new releases in Swing Journal Magazine's reader's poll and Jazz Journal International's critic's poll for 1997, and Eu Nao Quero Dancar (I Won't Dance), the third Gold Disc Award winner, was voted second for album of the year for 1998 by Swing Journal Magazine's reader's poll. Harry has performed at jazz festivals and clubs worldwide, frequently touring the United States, Europe and Asia.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 10 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

MusicTalks Celebrates Hanukkah with Host Elad Kabilio, 12th Night Klezmerat the Birdland Theater

Join MusicTalks Host Elad Kabilio, 12th Night Klezmer, and singer/actress Daniella Rabbani in an evening celebrating Hanukkah with Klezmer and Gypsy music. Special guest vocalist Michael Einav (Original Cast, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) will bring our celebration into the world of Fiddler on the Roof for the ultimate Shtetl experience.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 10-14 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Stacey Kent

Stacey Kent is a jazz singer in the mould of the greats, with a legion of fans worldwide, a host of honors and awards including a Grammy nomination, album sales approaching 2 million, Gold, Double-Gold and Platinum-sellingalbums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during the span of her career. Kent paid her dues in the jazz clubs of London, including the famed Ronnie Scott's Cub, where she still performs every year, before releasing the first of a series of 6 albums, 'Close Your Eyes' (1997), for the Candid label. With Roberto Menescal, Stacey recorded her most recent release, 'Tenderly' (Sony 2015), an intimate collection of standards that showcases her crystalline voice and Menescal's warm guitar. It is Menescal's only recording as a jazz guitarist and demonstrates the debt he owes to the great Barney Kessel. As Kent's first standards album in a decade, it shows her increasingly impressive and maturing interpretative gifts.

All tickets $25-45, $10 food/drink minimum

December 11 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch at the Birdland Theater

As always, Ms. Lavin will stun and amaze with favorite songs from the Great American/Brazilian/Yiddish Songbooks. Linda Lavin burst on to the New York musical comedy scene with roles in Oh, Kay!, It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman and On a Clear Day, You Can See Forever. TV beckoned and she soon became a household name as the star of the sitcom "Alice." During the nine seasons it was on the air, Linda nabbed two Golden Globe awards and an Emmy nomination. She even sang "There's a New Girl in Town" over the opening credits of the show. Following this success, she focused her attentions once again on the stage. She earned renewed respect, in addition to critic's awards, for her diversified Broadway work in Gypsy, The Sisters Rosensweig, Collected Stories, Broadway Bound (1987 Tony award), Death Defying Acts (Obie award), The Diary of Anne Frank (Tony nomination), The Tale of the Allergist's Wife (Tony nomination), Other Desert Cities and Nicky Silver's The Lyons.

All tickets $25-45, $10 food/drink minimum

December 12 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

Myriam Phiro: Tribute to Edith Piaf CD release celebration

Myriam Phiro, the french-Canadian chanteuse who's garnered accolades both as a Jazz singer and as a cabaret performer returns to Birdland with her Edith Piaf tribute CD release show. Accompanied by her all-star trio, the vocalist will guide audiences through the decadent world of Edith Piaf, using her timeless songs to retell the life of the icon, as well as a selection of other French delightful numbers. Following 2 sold out performances of the show at Birdland and Joe's Pub, the evening will celebrate Myriam's newly recorded "Phiro chante Piaf" CD with selected songs from the album, fascinating untold stories about the icon and special guests including grammy-award winner Linus Wyrsch on the clarinet.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 12 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Charles Turner & Uptown Swing Holiday Swinging Special at the Birdland Theater

This show will bring the swing and spirit of Harlem to music lovers around the world. With vibrant swing, virtuosic bebop and vital blues, Turner and his band will extend music from the swing era to the present, assuring a holiday tapestry. Turner's sophomore album "Single & In Love," produced by Grammy award winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., has received critical acclaim and continues to play all across the world. Charles' passion to bring swing and jazz to listeners of all generations and backgrounds proceeds through his new band and project Charles Turner & Uptown Swing.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 13-15 (Friday-Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Gunhild Carling at the Birdland Theater

Ken Peplowski has recorded approximately 50 CDs as a soloist, and close to 400 as a sideman - some of the artists he's performed/recorded with include Charlie Byrd, Mel Torme, Rosemary Clooney, Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops, Hank Jones, Peggy Lee, Bill Charlap, Woody Allen, Benny Goodman, and Madonna. He travels at least half of every year, playing clubs, concert halls, colleges, and pops concerts. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues. Ken's CDs on the Capri label, "Noir Blue," "In Search Of," and "Maybe September" were released to great critical acclaim and massive airplay.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 15 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Ken Peplowski Big Band

This new comedy duet brings together two brassy belters and promises a night of Jazz, Latin, Broadway and original tunes. SHOWBROADS is a bawdy nightclub act with hot music, over the top laughs, and not an ingenue in sight.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 15 (Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at the Birdland Theater

Due to popular demand, Birdland Theater is proud to announce more performances of "Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret." This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. "Everybody Rise!" springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy, Kleban, and Thurber-Award winning novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star), lyricist, playwright, and TV writer (Frasier). As the fateful 2020 election approaches, Keenan's brilliantly funny songs are both the call to arms and the hilarious antidote to despair we need to survive today's news and change tomorrow's.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 16 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Amanda McBroom & John Bucchino

Few singer/songwriters have it all - brilliant lyrics, superb melodies and harmonies, mastery of genre-hopping diversity, killer performance chops, sophistication, humor and the passion to bring it all to an intimate venue. Two of those artists are Grammy-nominated Amanda McBroom ("The Rose," "Erroll Flynn," "Portrait") and John Bucchino ("Sweet Dreams," "Grateful," Broadway's Tony-nominated A Catered Affair). The two are longtime pals and sometime collaborators, and have never performed on a New York City stage together...until now!

All tickets $35-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 16 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Dave Pietro at the Birdland Theater

A native of Southboro, Massachusetts, Dave Pietro has been on the New York music scene since 1987. His talents as a gifted saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, and educator have made him an in-demand musician who has performed at jazz clubs, jazz festivals, schools and concert halls in more than 30 countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. Dave is currently a member of the Grammy Award-winning Maria Schneider Orchestra and the Grammy nominated groups the Gil Evans Project and Darcy James Argue's Secret Society.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 17 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Darius de Haas: Let Your Heart Be Light at the Birdland Theater

Straight from his Boston Pops debut and the Season 3 premiere of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," Darius de Haas brings the magic of the holidays to Birdland Theater. He gives us his own renditions of holiday classics and contemporary gems, infused by his varied experiences in concerts, recordings and Broadway. In this concert, Darius will re-imagine seasonal favorites by Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, Judy Garland, and Donny Hathaway to name a few. Bringing you home for the holidays, he shares warm memories from his musical family, and by the end of the evening, "your heart will be light and your troubles out of sight."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 17-21 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Monty Alexander

Nearly sixty years after he moved to the United States from Kingston, Jamaica, his hometown, Grammy nominated pianist Monty Alexander is an American classic, touring the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. A perennial favorite at Jazz festivals and venues worldwide and at the Montreux Jazz Festival where he has appeared 23 times since 1976, his spirited conception is one informed by the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit, and a consistent predisposition, as Alexander accurately states, "to build up the heat and kick up a storm."

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 18 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

A Tribute to Tito Puente: Featuring Bobby Sanabria and Sexteto Ibiano at the Birdland Theater

Bobby Sanabria is a 7-time Grammy-nominee as a leader. He is a noted drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, conductor, producer, educator, documentary film maker, and bandleader of Puerto Rican descent born and raised in NY's South Bronx. He was the drummer for the acknowledged creator of Afro-Cuban jazz, Mario Bauzá touring and recording three CD's with him, two of which were Grammy nominated, as well as an incredible variety of artists.Mr. Sanabria has conducted hundreds of clinics in the states and worldwide under the auspices of TAMA Drums, Sabian Cymbals, Remo Drumheads, Vic Firth Sticks and Latin Percussion Inc. His background having performed and recorded as both a drummer and/or percussionist with every major figure in the history of Latin jazz, as well as his encyclopedic knowledge of both jazz and Latin music history, makes him unique in his field. Partial proceeds from the sale of this historic double CD set go the Jazz Foundation of America's Puerto Relief Fund to aid Bobby's ancestral homeland after the devastation form hurricanes Irma and Maria.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 19 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

SONICA with Thana Alexa, Nicole Zuraitis and Julia Adamy

SONICA is an exciting new trio formed by three powerhouse women - Grammy nominated artist Nicole Zuraitis, Downbeat Rising Star Vocalist Thana Alexa and one of NYC's most versatile and sought after bassists, Julia Adamy. Together they incorporate vocal harmonies, electronics, loops, bass and keyboards into their unique original music and modern arrangements. Fusing jazz with elements of pop, soul and folk, SONICA captivates audiences with their unique ability to redefine American music. These three multi-instrumentalist and award winning musicians sometimes even let their drummer husbands share the stage with them! This special Birdland performance will feature the three founding members, plus some rhythmic energy from their special guests, Grammy nominated artist Dan Pugach and 5 time Grammy winner Antonio Sanchez!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 19-21 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Julius Rodriguez at the Birdland Theater

Studying classical music and theory, and teaching himself drums, Julius never thought to limit his musical identity, and has kept this value from early on. Julius has worked with a wide variety of artists including A$AP Rocky, Wynton Marsalis, Macy Gray, James Morrison, Dev Hynes, Jazzmeia Horn, Brasstracks, Nick Hakim, Roy Hargrove, Carmen Lundy, Kassa Overall, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Abir, and many more, as well as having traveled to China, Japan, Russia, Scotland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and played festivals such as the Portland Jazz Festival, DC Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, Generations In Jazz, Camp Flog Gnaw, Treasure Island Fest, and Listen Out. Julius continues to frequent venues around NYC as well as travel to perform while working on his own music.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 21-25 (Saturday-Sunday, Tuesday-Wednesday at 5:30PM and Monday at 7:00PM)

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 22 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Brynn Stanley Classic Christmas at the Birdland Theater

Over the last few years, Brynn Stanley has been charming audiences on both coasts, from New Jersey to Los Angeles, honing her smooth, silky voice in preparation for this moment: the release of her brand new "Classic" EP. The disc presents a beautiful interpretation of some of Brynn's favorite American standards, wrapping her voice in a classic setting including a swinging rhythm section, a full big band horn section and a lush orchestra. Audiences and critics have raved about her voice, a unique blend of classic vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee with modern stars like Norah Jones and Diana Krall. Her style has been described as "warm, classic, timeless, inspiring and sincere". Brynn's vision is to bring the warmth and nostalgia of her childhood memories through a unique selection of classic holiday favorites. The team's exceptional arrangements around timeless holiday classics will bring joy into the homes and hearts of every generation for years to come.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 23 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Anaïs Reno at the Birdland Theater

Anaïs Reno, a 16-year old Drama Sophomore at LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, in NYC, was born on November 29, 2003, in Geneva, Switzerland. Despite her very young age, Anaïs has been artistically very active, involved in the performing arts since age 8. Anaïs was showcased on March 18th, 2019, in a concert sponsored by the National Arts Club and the Mabel Mercer foundation in New York City where she sang several solo songs with Tedd Firth and a duet with Nicholas King. As a member of the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers Program, her first original composition was performed by the Philharmonic in David Geffen Hall on their children's concert series, at age 10. Subsequent compositions for string ensemble were performed by the JACK String Quartet and the Toomai String Quintet, and at age 12 she performed original songs with members of the Philharmonic, including a benefit concert at Geffen Hall.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Veronica Swift Holiday Show with Special Guest James Tormé at the Birdland Theater

Only in her early 20's Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. Her 2015 Album "Lonely Woman" features some of the hottest young jazz players on the scene including Emmet Cohen, Benny Bennack III, Daryl Johns (with whom she shared the Grammy Choir/Band experience), Matt Wigler, and Scott Lowrie. In addition to performing the Great American Songbook and Bebop and Vocalese classics, Veronica is also a passionate devotee of 20s and 30s music and has sung with Vince Giordano, Terry Waldo, and Drew Nugent.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 24-28 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Freddy Cole Quartet

The New York Times calls Freddy Cole, "the most maturely expressive male jazz singer of his generation, if not the best alive." People Magazine praises his, "gorgeous autumnal baritone, expressive phrasing and pitch-perfect feel for jazz standards, pop tunes and love ballads." Uncle to Natalie Cole, brother of Nat "King" Cole, pianist and vocalist Freddy Cole doesn't apologize for sounding a little bit like his iconic elder brother as he tantalizes listeners all over the world. Cole's annual visit is the perfect blend of jazz and great American standards.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

December 26 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Champian Fulton

Born in Oklahoma, Champian Fulton has become a world class Jazz pianist and vocalist with international acclaim. She grew up with music in the home; her mother and father (Jazz trumpeter and educator Stephen Fulton) recognized her fascination with music at an early age. Since then, her piano and voice skills have been recognized by peers and critics as distinctive and sophisticated. This young woman from Oklahoma captivates audiences in New York's finest Jazz rooms and in concert halls around the world. From New York to Barcelona, Champian's swinging style and charismatic performances have made her a guardian of the legacy of Jazz. Champian's heroes include Bud Powell, Red Garland, Erroll Garner, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughan, and Dinah Washington.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 29 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Evan Sherman Big Band

The Evan Sherman Big Band makes their Birdland debut! Evan Sherman started on the drum set at age 5. Sherman's "sense of groove, atmosphere, and impeccable time keeping" (All About Jazz) has led him to four continents, recording & playing alongside jazz icons such as Ron Carter, Roy Hargrove, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Cyrus Chestnut & James Moody. Based in NYC, he is the drummer for both the Jimmy Heath Big Band and Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band, among others. In 2017, Sherman co-produced and performed on a live trio recording with longtime friend and bandmate, Emmet Cohen flanked by the legendary bassist, Ron Carter. The album continues to receive critical praise citing Sherman as "a beacon of taste", "who, though in his mid-20's, plays here like an old master" (CD Hotlist).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 29 (Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Josh Richman at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning pianist and composer Josh Richman has performed as a sideman on the Birdland and Birdland Theater stages several times. Joining him will be three of the most recorded, in-demand musicians in New York (Peter Washington on bass, Donald Edwards on drums, Steve Wilson on saxophone) and Leon Jordan Jr., a young lion from Philadelphia. The Josh Richman Quintet will be performing many of Josh's award-winning compositions, as well as selections from the Great American Songbook. For more, follow Josh on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @joshrichmanmusic.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 30 (Monday) at 8:30PM



Tadataka Unno Trio at the Birdland Theater

Born in 1980 in Tokyo, Japan to parents who are music fans, Tadataka Unno grew up listening to many kinds of music. He is the member of Jimmy Cobb Trio, Roy Hargrove Quintet (He sadly has become the last pianist of the late great Roy Hargrove for 2016-2018), Winard Harper and Jeli Posse, Clifton Anderson Quartet and many more. He is considered one of the Japanese most gifted jazz musicians and his technique, creativity, balanced sense and beautiful tone continue to mesmerize audiences. Towards the end of their lives, both the legendary Hank Jones mentored Unno, having the highest trust in his talents. Unno looked up to them not just as mentors in music, but as mentors of life.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 31 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM and 11:00PM

Marilyn Maye New Years Eve Extravaganza! at the Birdland Theater

Marilyn Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. Her RCA recordings consist of seven albums and 34 singles, including the first hit recordings of "Cabaret" and "Step to the Rear." Her album with full orchestra, The Lamp is Low, is considered a classic. Her more than 100 engagements in the last nine years in New York include; sold-out multiple-nights at the Metropolitan Room, Birdland, five two-week runs at Feinstein's at The Loews Regency Hotel, New York's Town Hall, the 92nd Street Y Theater.

All tickets $75-150, $10 food/drink minimum

December 31 (Tuesday) at 8:00PM and 11:00PM



The Birdland Big Band with Vocalist Veronica Swift

Join us for a special New Years Eve for The Birdland Big Band Directed by David DeJesus! Joining them will be Guest Vocalist Veronica Swift! Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart).

All tickets $50-100, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Sundays) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 8, 22 (Sundays) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3, 10, 17 (Tuesdays) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4, 11, 18 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6, 13, 20, 27 (Fridays) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 7, 14, 28 (Saturdays) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





