Birdland Announces February 2022 Schedule

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this February with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch John Pizzarelli Swing Seven, Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra, Greg Abate Quartet, John Pizzarelli Trio: Tribute to George Shearing, Svetlana's Big Band: Special Valentine's Day Eve Show, Catherine Russell, Ryan Keberle's All Ears Orchestra, Donald Harrison Quintet, Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra, and Matt Baker/Nicole Zuraitis: Gershwin.

Birdland Theater will present Troy Roberts Quartet, Jesse Harris Band, Jesse Harris and Gabi Hartmann, Richard Cortez Quartet, Sam Raderman, Billy Stritch Birthday Celebration, T. Oliver Reid, Regina Martin, Ashley Pezzotti Trio, Sasha Dobson Band, Miss Maybell, Allyssa Allgood Quartet, David Finck Quintet, Dena DeRose, Ann Kittredge, Edmund Bagnell, Russell Kassoff Trio, and Tony Glausi Quartet.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

*In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination from all customers, staff, and performers.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

February 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/4-5) - Birdland Jazz Club



John Pizzarelli Swing Seven

Known the world over as a master of the guitar, John Pizzarelli is a Birdland favorite, bringing packed houses into a frenzy with his incredible musicianship, gallant air, and engaging repertoire. With nearly 30 albums as a leader and more as a sideman, Pizzarelli-the featured guitarist on recordings by greats such as James Taylor, Kristin Chenoweth, Rosemary Clooney, Paul McCartney, Stephane Grapelli, Ray Brown, and his father, Bucky Pizzarelli-has lived his life amongst giants. With Swing Seven, he augments his normal Quartet with horns, and the result is nothing short of a party. Join him for this week of performances.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 3-5 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (2/3); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/4-5) - Birdland Theater

Troy Roberts Quartet



Grammy-nominated Troy Roberts celebrates the release of his 13th album as a leader: the aptly titled Best Buddies (Toy Robot, 2021), co-led with guitarist Tim Jago. A native of Perth, Australia, Roberts came to prominence nearly fifteen years ago when he became a semi-finalist in the 2008 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition. Since then he has received 3 DownBeat SM Jazz Soloist Awards and 2 Grammy nominations, touring the globe with Jeff "Tain" Watts, Joey DeFrancesco, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Christian McBride, Sammy Figueroa, Dave Douglas, Orrin Evans and Kurt Elling, among others. Australian guitarist Tim Jago was a 2015 Semifinalist in the Wes Montgomery International Jazz Guitar Competition. He has performed at the York Jazz and Soul Festival, Perth International Jazz Festival, and Melbourne International Jazz Festivals. Jago is also a member of Troy Roberts' band Nu Jive.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 6 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Jesse Harris and Gabi Hartmann

New York City native and Grammy-winner Jesse Harris has cultivated a star-studded career across genres. The composer of the Grammy-winning Norah Jones hit, "Don't Know Why,"

Harris is a master songwriter-with 17 albums as a leader-whose songs have been performed by Smokey Robinson, George Benson, Pat Metheny, and Kandace Springs. Composing the soundtrack to the Ethan Hawke movie The Hottest State allowed his songs to be performed by stars such as Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Cat Power, Feist, The Black Keys, M. Ward, Brad Mehldau, and Bright Eyes. Harris's unique brand of music is supported perfectly by Parisian vocalist Gabi Hartmann, whose debut collection of songs, 2021's Always Seem to Get Things Wrong, features her mellow, languorous tone and lush, peaceful textures. On this night at the Theater, Jesse Harris will lead his band accompanied by Hartmann for the 7:00pm set. Then, for the 9:30pm set, Hartmann will lead the band accompanied by Harris.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 6 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



SUNY Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Purchase Latin Jazz Orchestra is an exciting ensemble that performs music from all over Latin America. Featuring top students from the Purchase College Conservatory of Music, the PLJO explores numerous genres including Mambo, Cha-Cha, Danzon, Festejo, and Porro. Whether performing classic compositions by the masters or newer works commissioned for the ensemble, seeing and hearing the PLJO is always a memorable occasion.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland



Greg Abate Quartet

International jazz recording artist Greg Abate is a swinging, powerful saxophonist with deep hard bop roots and a modernist's ethos. With 17 albums as a leader over the past 30 years featuring such luminaries of jazz as Billy Hart, Rufus Reid, Kenny Washington, Hilton Ruiz, Phil Woods, Gary Smulyan, Claudio Roditi, George Mraz and many others, Abate is as seasoned veteran and a master of the saxophone. His storied career included tours with Ray Charles's and Artie Shaw's Orchestras in the 1970s and 80s and performances across Europe, the UK, Russia, the U.S., and Canada. Inducted in 2016 to the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, Abate maintains an active touring schedule as a performer and clinician. His latest recording, Magic Dance, features the Kenny Barron Trio of Barron, Dezron Douglas, and Johnathan Blake, playing Barron's music. Abate plays Conn-Selmer saxophones.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 7 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Richard Cortez Quartet

Experience this charmingly genuine and often shockingly relatable interpretation of The Great American Songbook. Peppered with comedic storytelling and comprised of some of NYC's most celebrated jazz musicians, The Richard Cortez Band is appearing for the first time at the historical New York jazz club, Birdland Theater. Inspired by Dinah Washington's iconic album Dinah Jams, this horn driven, high-octane septet will surprise and thrill you. Anticipate an evening of laughter, intense feeling, and true elation with The Richard Cortez Band LIVE at Birdland.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/8-10); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/11-12) - Birdland Jazz Club



John Pizzarelli Trio: Tribute to George Shearing

World-renowned guitarist and bandleader John Pizzarelli will spend two weeks at Birdland this February. The 2020 GRAMMY-winner will bring in a septet for the first week, but in this second week, he pares things down to a trio format. With this group, the Birdland favorite will pay tribute to legendary British jazz composer and pianist George Shearing. Pizzarelli's trio-composed of his brother, bassist Martin Pizzarelli, and pianist Ray Kennedy-is known for its upbeat, swinging arrangements that serve up danceable rhythms, joyous melodies, and virtuosic improvisations. They're sure to dazzle audiences and leave them smiling.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Sam Raderman

With an original voice and a strong connection to the lineage of jazz guitar, Sam Raderman has established himself as a popular bandleader and freelance musician. Sam's style is equal parts bebop, blues and swing. He performs frequently in many of New York's top jazz venues. He has also appeared on the CBS Morning Show, A&E and the Turner Classic Movies Cruise. Sam is proud to have worked with Freddy Cole, Ralph Lalama, The George Gee Swing Orchestra, The Hot Sardines, Ed Cherry, Randy Johnston, Mike Sailors, Jason Prover and many other outstanding artists and ensembles. As a sideman, he has been featured on numerous recordings, and recently released his debut album entitled, "With Great Pleasure".

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 10-12 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (2/10); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/11-12) - Birdland Theater



Billy Stritch Birthday Celebration

Renowned singer/pianist and Birdland favorite Billy Stritch celebrates a big birthday with his stellar sidemen Tom Hubbard on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums for five shows featuring Billy's unique mix of songs from the jazz canon and the Great American Songbook. In this new set, expect Billy to include personal favorites from his award-winning livestream series "Billy's Place" with special guests. Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for her record-breaking Stepping Out at Radio Cityl. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony's pianist and musical director. As a solo entertainer, he has performed shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls across the country. Billy also serves as music director for such vocalists as Linda Lavin, Marilyn Maye, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole, and Paulo Szot. He co-wrote the #1 Grammy-winning song "Does He Love You," recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. A new version was released in 2021 by Reba and the legendary Dolly Parton. Stritch is the pianist for "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" open mic night every Monday at Birdland. He has recorded five solo CDs and his latest is "Billy's Place" from Club44 Records.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Svetlana's Big Band: Special Valentine's Day Eve Show

Svetlana's Big Band combines classic big band sound, thrilling arrangements by the best NYC big band arrangers, and Svetlana's own captivating front woman stage presence and vocals that are at once "lush" (NY Music Daily) and "energetic" (Wall Street Journal)! Svetlana's Big Band reflects the idealism of the sound of vintage swing bands while at the same time offering a thrilling experience that can be appreciated both by the jazz lovers and the 21st century modern audiences alike! Just for this Valentine's Day Eve Svetlana has prepared a lustrous dynamic (and romantic!) set of her favorite love songs, including big band arrangements of her chart-topping movie music record, the serpentine jazz love song classics and her own originals. The band is co-Directed by the Emily Fredrickson (Dee Dee Bridgewater Big Band) and includes NYC top talent, including Jason Marshall, Nicole Glover, Willerm Delisfort, Curtis Nowosad, Wayne Tucker, Anthony Hervey, more. So "prepare to swing and be moved!" (JazzLives) and experience the "sweet and naughty" (JazzLives) magic in this special Valentine's Day Eve show celebrating Love-and feel your pulse quicken and your hearts thaw out from the winter blues!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater



T. Oliver Reid

The thought of spring and new love go hand in hand. T Oliver Reid is happy to be singing the lyrics of some of his favorites to lovers leaning into Valentine's Day. With songs by Alan and Marilyn Bergman,Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Mike Reid and more. T. Oliver Reid has spent the past 20 years working on Broadway shows, (Hadestown; Once On This Island;Sunset Boulevard; After Midnight; Sister Act; Mary Poppins; The Wedding Singer;Chicago; La Cage Aux Folles; Never Gonna Dance; Thoroughly Modern Millie;Follies; Kiss Me, Kate), which have amassed more than 20 Tony Awards from the American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards. He is also an accomplished cabaret artist and multiple award winner for his solo show, "Drop Me Off In Harlem"which he directed, wrote and starred in. He has produced and directed concertsfor Feinstein's 54 Below and continues to work in film and television. He is on faculty at NYU-Tisch's Grad Acting Program and Columbia University School of the Arts' Grad Acting program and is a full-time professor at Rider University. He sits on the Board of Visitors for theUniversity of North Carolina School of the Arts. He's currently in the critically acclaimed, Hadestown on Broadway and is Co-Founder & Artistic Director of Black TheatreCoalition

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Regina Martin's Decades of Love ft. Paul Cuffari

Described by George Benson's bassist Stanley Banks as "the closest you will ever get to the spirit of Janis [Joplin]," Regina Martin is a phenomenon. In possession of a robust, powerful voice, Martin wows her audiences with her no-holds-barred style. Influenced by such icons as Joplin and Aretha Franklin, she brought her from-the-hip style to performances with Richie Cannata, Jinx Jones, Chris Cain and the Tommy Castro Band. On this Valentine's Eve at Birdland Theater, Martin will sing love songs that span five decades. She is supported by pianist Mike Bond and bassist Paul Cuffari. Precocious bassist Cuffari, who has worked with Lenny White and Enoch Smith Jr., toured and recorded as a part of the late master trumpeter Wallace Roney's final quintet. Don't miss Regina Martin on this evening of love.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



February 14 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Ashley Pezzotti Trio

Called a "performer to watch" by DownBeat Magazine, Queens-born Ashley Pezzotti brings her trio to the Birdland Theater for an evening of standards. This 25-year-old rising star has performed with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis (on his 2020 recording The Ever Fonky Lowdown), country legend Keith Urban, and piano prodigy Joey Alexander. With vocals indebted to the great jazz singers like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, Pezzotti offers listeners a chance to relax into the music they know and love, while bringing a freshness of presence that enchants her audiences.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 14-19 (Monday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/14-17); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/18-19) - Birdland Jazz Club



Catherine Russell

2/14: Valentine's Day for Lovers

2/15: Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras Party

2/16: The Danette's Valentines (ft. Steely Dan bandmates La Tanya Hall and Carolyn Leonhart)

2/17: An Intimate Valentine's

2/18-19: Send For Me Album Celebration

Internationally-renowned vocalist Catherine Russell is jazz royalty. Her grandfather, Elisha Ray, graduated from Juilliard in 1925 and performed with Harlem Renaissance legend James Reese Europe. Her mother, vocalist Carline Ray, toured with the International Sweethearts of Rhythm and attended The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music in the 1950s. And her father, Luis Russell, was Louis Armstrong's musical director. Born into the music, Ms. Russell possesses an easy feeling and genuine soulfulness, documented on seven acclaimed recordings under her own name and over 200 recordings for and with other major artists. Her two most recent albums as a leader-2019's Alone Together and 2016's Harlem on My Mind-received Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album. 2014's Bring It Back (Jazz Village) received a rare 5-star rating from Downbeat Magazine. Russell's style tastefully mixes early Harlem jazz stylings and American Songbook gems with New Orleans music and country blues stylings. For Valentine's week, she has planned 6 specially-themed evenings, capped off with the release celebration for her new album, Send For Me (Dot Time, 2022).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 17-19 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (2/17); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/18-19) - Birdland Theater



Sasha Dobson Band

Sasha Dobson's stylistic scope is rarely matched even by the greatest artists. While her love of rock and folk have led to her opening for Willie Nelson, working with Don Was, and collaborating for years with Norah Jones, Dobson's deep relationship to jazz music has found its revived expression on her latest outing, Girl Talk. The 2021 release features bebop powerhouses Peter Bernstein and Neal Miner on guitar and bass, as well as Kenny Wolleson, the folk-jazz all-star drummer, as they back Dobson's sultry vocals. Of course, considering that her mother and father were regarded jazz musicians (Smith, a pianist, and Gail, a vocalist), it's not hard to understand this latest explosion of swinging energy. Catch Dobson at this 3-night stint in Birdland Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 20 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Ryan Keberle's All Ears Orchestra

Both a formidable trombonist and a prolific composer, Ryan Keberle has been hailed by The New York Times as a player "of vision and composure." Named #1 Rising Star Trombonist in the Downbeat International Critics Poll, Keberle the instrumentalist is a force to be reckoned with, lending his voice to ensembles led by Maria Schneider, David Bowie, Justin Timberlake, Ivan Lins, and Wynton Marsalis. As a composer, he has developed a wide-ranging and refreshing style, writing pieces with voice and synthesized instruments, as well as traditional big band configurations. While Keberle's first two albums featured thick brass textures and a "little big band," his group Catharsis incorporated Camila Meza's stunning vocals and guitar for three stylistically groundbreaking recordings, including 2016's Azul Infinito, named one of "five jazz albums you need to hear" by Billboard. Four subsequent albums by his group Reverso all see Keberle exploring new sonic territory. At Birdland, come see this daring explorer on his ever-changing journey: this time, with his All Ears Orchestra.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 20 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater



Miss Maybell

Miss Maybell and the Jazz Age Artistes play "old music for the young at heart," and when they do, it's a sight to behold. Offering an exuberant mix of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics, Maybell (Lauren Sansaricq) and crew transport audiences to a different time-but in their expert hands, the music feels fresh as ever. Vocalist/washboardist Sansaricq has a lovely connection with pianist Charlie Judkins-called a "genius piano player" by the Syncopated Times-and their infectious energy and toe-tapping romps will leave audiences smiling.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



February 20 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Alyssa Allgood Quartet

Accomplished vocalist Alyssa Allgood brings a beautiful voice and a savvy stage-presence to her performances. Winner of the 2017 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition; Finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competitions; and Semifinalist in the 2015 Shure Montreux Jazz Voice Competition, Allgood's smart vocals and warm tone have brought her to stages around the world. But even with performances at the renowned Dakota, Blues Alley, Jazz Estate, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, she still maintains her Chicago roots, performing regularly at the city's top venues, the Green Mill, Jazz Showcase, and Winter's Jazz Club. Chicago Tribune's Howard Reich praises her "unpretentious stage manner [and] sophisticated jazz sensibility." She brings rhythm section to Birdland to perform selections from her latest album on Cellar Music, What Tomorrow Brings.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



February 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Klea Blackhurst

Blackhurst turns her long association with Broadway's Jerry Herman into a new show, "One of the Girls." One of Herman's premier interpreters, Klea became one of "Jerry's Girls" when she starred in the 50th Anniversary Production of Hello, Dolly! When Jerry heard Klea sing one of the cut Hello, Dolly! songs, he invited Klea to sing with the London Philharmonic and she's been singing his songs ever since. "One of the Girls" focuses on the memorable women in Jerry's life. Both real, like his mother Ruth, who taught him that you could throw a party simply because "It's Today" and characters like Mame, who encouraged us to "Open a New Window", Dolly Levi, who decided to rejoin the human race "Before The Parade Passes By" and Zaza, who bravely declared, "I Am What I Am." Jerry has lifted wonderful women off the page and into our hearts for almost six decades. The show is directed by Mark Waldrop, with musical direction by Michael Rice, who leads the Pocket Change Trio.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 21 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



David Finck Quintet

David Finck is among the most sought after musicians in New York. His playing can be heard on more than 250 CDs including many multi-platinum, gold, and GRAMMY winners. The bassist of choice for Andre Previn, Hank Jones, Kenny Rankin, Steve Kuhn, and Slide Hampton, David has recorded with George Michael, Joe Locke, Rob Mathes, Tedd Firth, Philippe Saisse, Chuck Loeb, Tony Bennett, Gladys Knight, Rod Stewart, Natalie Cole, and Rosemary Clooney. He's released several albums as a leader - all critically acclaimed. He looks forward to bringing his swinging quintet to Birdland Theater!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 22-26 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/22-24); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/25-26) - Birdland Jazz Club



Donald Harrison Quintet

Master saxophonist Donald Harrison is one of America's most influential musicians. A mentor to such legends as bassist Christian McBride, emcee The Notorious B.I.G., guitarist Mark Whitfield, and trumpeter Christian Scott, Harrison's profound contributions to the world of music go far beyond the saxophone. In the 1980s, he served as a member of Art Blakey's last stretch of Jazz Messengers alongside Terence Blanchard, setting the stage for torch-bearing innovations in the 90s wherein Harrison pioneered a fusion of swing music with hip hop, New Orleans street rhythm, R&B and smooth jazz. Such records as the 1997 Nouveau Swing became classics. More recently, Harrison has composed orchestral works for the Moscow Symphony Orchestra, the Thailand Philharmonic, and the New York Chamber Orchestra. This all while serving in his native New Orleans as Big Chief of Congo Square, where he nourishes and maintains the secret traditions of Afro-New Orleans culture. This powerful figure leads his 5-piece ensemble through a set of contemporary music that is sure to inspire his audience.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 24-26 (Thursday-Saturday) 8:30 PM (2/24); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/25-26) - Birdland Theater



Dena DeRose

An artist of the highest order, Dena DeRose has been called "the most creative and compelling singer-pianist since Shirley Horne." Performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Umbria Jazz Festival, Red Sea Jazz Festival, The North Sea and The Hague Jazz Festivals, The Jazz Cruise, and Jazz Baltica Festival-among many others-have brought DeRose worldwide fame. Her most recent recording, 2020's Ode to the Road (aptly titled for a tourless year of release), features her long-time compatriots, the rhythm team of bassist Martin Wind and drummer Matt Wilson, as well as collaborators trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and saxophone legend Houston Person. DeRose has long straddled the line between modernism and tradition, and with marvelous arrangements and technical grace, she hones a clear vision of contemporary music.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 27 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

Emilio Solla calls the Tango Jazz Orchestra his "most ambitious project to date," a 17-piece jazz big band with accordion substituting for guitar. The group won the 2020 Latin GRAMMY for Best Latin Jazz Album with 2019's Puertos: Music From International Waters, a set of sonic portraits envisioning 8 port cities around the world. Solla enlisted an all-star cast of international talent to perform the music, including Columbian harpist Edmar Castaneda, French bandoneon player Julien Labro, Argentinian bassist Pablo Aslan and Hungarian drummer Ferenc Nemeth. Hailed for its evocative beauty, this music brings disparate worlds to life-as on the song "La Novena," which received a 2020 GRAMMY nomination for Best Instrumental Arrangement. Don't miss this special band as they perform this mastermind composer's one-of-a-kind work.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 27 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Ann Kittredge - "Movie Night"

Kittredge, who has worked on Broadway and off and at major venues across the country, returns with an encore presentation of her show "Movie Nite," which highlights her favorite songs from the movies and draws on the breadth of movie music beginning in 1927 to today. The show includes a stunning folk-opera rendition of the classic "Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life" as well as a vivid reimagining of the opening number from the 2016 movie, La La Land. From the greatest composers of the golden age of movies to today, Ann brings passion, energy, and her unique storytelling to songs introduced by such luminous talents as Carly Simon, Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and Doris Day. Alex Rybeck serves as music director with Sean Harkness on guitar. Kittredge is a recipient of the MAC award for her show "One Night Only" at Feinstein's/54 Below, and her evening of Ahrens & Flaherty has garnered rave reviews.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 27 (Sunday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Russell Kassoff Trio

Veteran pianist Russell Kassoff's career in music has included performances with some of jazz's biggest names. Ten years with Frank Sinatra, and two years with Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr., on the "Ultimate Event Tour," as well as 18 years with Liza Minnelli, sharpened Kassoff into a profound accompanist. Other notable performances included tours with Slam Stewart, Major Holley, Bucky Pizzarelli and Count Basie drummers Butch Miles and Dennis Mackrel. Kassoff was the musical conductor for Twyla Tharpe's Broadway hit Come Fly Away, and his 2017 release, Big Band Broadway, featured Tony-winner Debbie Gravitte. Catch Kassoff with his trio for one swinging set.

$30 tables / $20 bar seating + $20 food/drink minimum



February 28 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Tony Glausi Quartet

The award-winning Tony Glausi has long cultivated a sound that defies easy categorization. Even on his 2015 debut, Identity Crisis, the trumpeter and composer presented a mixture of hard-hitting hip-hop styles, straight ahead jazz portraits, and smooth, languishing balladry. 2016's One Dimensional Man featured powerful, complex funk; 2017's Bad Boy offered a live jazz set; and while 2017's Christmas With Tony Glausi offers jazz versions of Yuletide classics, 2018's TGXP is a highly-produced collection of hip-hop and R&B. In 2021, Glausi released When It All Comes Crashing Down and EVERYTHING AT ONCE, which both offer up a broad spectrum of styles, with Tony singing, playing, and producing a storm of original music that brings his full palette of influences to life. This winner of the 2017 Carmine Caruso International Jazz Solo Competition will surely surprise his audiences in this one-night engagement at Birdland Theater with his working quartet.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



Monthly Engagements:

February 7, 21, 28 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 1, 8, 15, 22 (Tuesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 2, 9, 16, 23 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater



David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 2, 16, 23 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

One of the world's most exciting jazz guitarists for the last 25 years, Frank Vignola's virtuosity and pan-stylistic expertise has led to work with such stars as Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Boston and New York Pops. Every Wednesday Frank takes the Birdland Theater stage with the guitar band featuring Jimmy Bruno and Ken Smith (guitars), Harvie S (bass), and Vince Cherico (drums), + Special guests: Michael Zito (Feb 2) Denis Pol (Feb16) *Jack Wilkins (Feb 23) The last Wednesday of the month is "Solo Guitar Night," a Round-Robin of unaccompanied solo guitar performances, in February by Frank Vignola, Jimmy Bruno, and Jack Wilkins

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



February 4, 11, 18, 25 (Fridays) 5:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 5, 12, 19, 26 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



February 6, 13, 20, 27 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum