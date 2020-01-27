Ben Cameron, Hayley Podschun and More Join I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been on February 3, 2020, at 9:30pm. Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until this February at Feinstein's/54 Below...

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber comes, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. This special concert series returns to again give performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The audience will get to bear witness to actors living out those dreams! The third edition will as usual boast some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, and promises to show them in ways one would never imagine. I Wish originally premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below in Summer 2019 as a one night only event, and due to overwhelming demand and excitement has now become an exciting concert series!

The February edition will now be hosted by theatre personality Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose) due to Alexandra Silber's commitment to the London premiere of Paula Vogel's Indecent. Hayley Podschun (Wicked, Hello, Dolly!) and Brynn Williams (Spongebob SqaurePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) have also joined the line-up.

They join the previously announced Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, Motown the Musical), Dave Thomas Brown (The Book of Mormon, Heathers), Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Andy Kelso (Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, Alice By Heart), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Julia Murney (Wicked, The Wild Party), Matthew Scott (An American in Paris, Sondheim on Sondheim), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day) and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady, Hello, Dolly!).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be again be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You