Ben Boecker to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below With BEN BOECKER'S 10 YEARS IN NEW YORK

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Ben Boecker in Ben Boecker's 10 Years in New York! on September 23, 2022 at 9:30pm.

Ben Boecker: 10 Years in New York! is a celebration of Ben Boecker's 10th year in NYC, including special guest stars to be announced, appearances by Ben's drag persona, Starr Simon, and songs from Ben's musicals in progress, including My True Love! A Perfect Musical Fairytale, Santa VS. Amma Zon: Battle For The Soul of Christmas, Starr Simon's Mystery Surprise Musical That's Totally Inappropriate For Children, and Girls' Trip: An Ayahausca Musical. Ben is a NYC-based singer-songwriter, teaching artist, and voice teacher, a member of the BMI Musical Theater Advanced Workshop, the Dramatists Guild, and Actors' Equity. His mission is to write "Theater for Social Change,"- disruptive and paradigm shifting art that shines a light and inspires social change. www.benboecker.com.

The evening will feature guest performances from stand-up comedian Savannah Lobel, and Elmo Zapp (on Bass), as well as more o be announced, and Ben Boecker's drag persona, Starr Simon.

Ben Boecker in Ben Boecker's 10 Years in New York plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sept. 23 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT BEN BOECKER

[Ben Boecker is a cabaret artist, singer-songwriter, and voice teacher living and working in New York City. Ben has performed internationally, from New York City, to the Poconos, to Frangipani Langkawi in Malaysia. In NYC, he's performed one-man shows at Michiko Studios Stage 1, Shetler Studio's Penthouse 1, and The Duplex. He has also been featured at Birdland Jazz Club, and on Suzie Mosher's "The Line-Up," where he is also a frequent guest at Jim Caruso's Cast Party! Ben's full-length musical, "My True Love! A Perfect Musical Fairytale" (NMI Search For New Musicals Grand Prize Winner 2016, Disney/NMI New Voices Award 2016) was recently premiered at USDAN Arts Camp, and has been developed at the BMI Workshop, Andrew Lippa's Writers' Bloc, and Ken Davenport's Writers' Group. Ben is an Adjunct Faculty member at the Calhoun School, a proud member of the BMI Advanced Musical Theater Writing Workshop and a member of the Dramatist's Guild and Actor's Equity. www.benboecker.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.