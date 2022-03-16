BWW Review: MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY Marcy & Zina Are Songwriter's Songwriters at 54 Below

There are some songwriter's songwriters who stimulate the intellect like Sondheim, some who focus on family ties like Stephen Schwartz, some who focus on politics and corruption like Kander & Ebb, and some who focus on the active inner life of characters like Jason Robert Brown. When it comes to the vagaries of modern urban romance, no team has written more succinctly or prolifically than Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich. Since they first met in a workshop in 1992, they have created a steady stream of musical gems that audiences and actors alike adore. Their off-Broadway musical Dear Edwina was nominated for a Drama Desk award. Their Junie B. Jones is a staple of youth theatres around America. Their musical based on the Drew Barrymore film, Ever After, has had one of the most anticipated development periods since it made its premiere at Paper Mill in 2015. They write about love and loss and joy and heartbreak so truthfully they are like the Nora Ephron of musical theatre.

Their searing and often hilarious portraits of romance were on full display tonight at 54 Below in the latest iteration of their show MARCY & ZINA: MAKE YOUR OWN PARTY. They were joined by wonderful guest stars Alex Getlin, Clinton Kelly, Jessica Hendy, and Kelli Rabke as well as a trio of fantastic musicians including Conrad Korsch on bass, Chris Mercurio on drums, and Clay Ruede on cello. The show was a perfect balance of new songs, debuts, and well-loved classics. Except for one exceptionally rude, loud talking gentleman in the back, the audience was captivated by Marcy & Zina's trademark brand of musical rom-com magic.

Zina opened with a slow jazzy version of the title song "Make Your Own Party" before welcoming Marcy to the stage and kicking up the festive tempo. They wasted no time in welcoming guest star Alex Getlin to show off one of their most popular comic creations, "I Want Them (Bald)." Marcy gave us a new tune from Ever After, "Who Needs Love?" Clinton Kelly brought a bit of Christmas in March with "I Love It," a song about that moment when you have to be polite about the worst Christmas present ever.

Alex Getlin returned with the song that put Heisler & Goldrich on the map. She gave a delightfully libidinous reading of "Taylor, the Latte Boy." Jessica Hendy found every beautiful nuance of the wonderful monologue that is "Out of Love." Kelli Rabke gave a comic masterclass in her barely hinged performance of "The Last Song." Marcy Heisler sang one of my favorites, "Let Me Grow Old," a haunting tune about just being present at the important moments of your life. Zina Goldrich gave us a preview of a new work that may or may not be based on a classic starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day. The romantic song, "The Melody Was You" gave Zina the opportunity to show off what a skilled jazz pianist she really is.

Kelli Rabke returned with Ever After's new 11 o'clock number, " Tell Her." The writers then gave us two of their most popular hits. Marcy brought down the house with that paean to the misery of all chorus girls, "The Alto's Lament," and Zina regaled the audience with their anthem to douchy guys everywhere in "Baltimore." Zina then premiered a song they wrote during the pandemic called "In the Meantime." Every cabaret singer looking for a marvelous inspirational song should take note. The finale of the show featured bass player Conrad Korsch getting the attention of all the female guest stars in a great arrangement of "Boom, Boom." The only thing that could have topped it was the encore in which Zina told the charming story of a romance between penguins in "Los Peguinos," in which she translated Marcy's words spoken in actual penguin.

Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich indeed belong among that accomplished group of songwriter's songwriters I mentioned at the beginning of this piece. Their songs have a distinctive, one-of-a-kind voice that is filled with joy, heart, and humanity. They are truly funny and truly truthful. They are fresh and surprising and just the dose of optimism we need after two years of gloomy prognostications.

