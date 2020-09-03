BWW Previews: September 7th Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Goes Family Hour
Exciting guests include the Kitts and the Switzers
Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.
The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, September 7 at 8pm, and feature Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning composer Tom Kitt, who will introduce an original song sung by his son Michael Kitt and Broadway's Derek Klena, as well as Australian musical theater star/host Stephen Mahy, Broadway leading lady Terry Burrell, Palm Beach cabaret performers (and radio hosts) Rich & Jill Switzer, jazz drummer Bryan Carter, and Barbie Stop-Time Filmmaker Warren Wright!
In recent episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Kathy Najimy, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8pm ET
View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iW_3z-75y4
YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page
From This Author Stephen Mosher
