BWW Previews: July 6th Episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Stays Strong With The Starry Guest Stars
"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.
The next episode of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" takes place on Monday, July 6 at 8 pm EDT, and will feature jazz pianist/singer Tony DeSare, Broadway funnyman Jason Graae, singer/talk show host Giada Valenti, blues singer Ms. Blue, Broadway singer/dancer Ty Stephens and from TV's "The Voice," Lilli Passero.
Over the past thirteen weeks, Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Mary Wilson, Christine Ebersole, Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Colleen Ballinger, Linda Lavin, Jessica Vosk, Kurt Elling, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Ty Herndon, Kate Baldwin, Alice Ripley, Travis Cloer, Telly Leung, Clint Holmes, Amanda Green, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via live stream from their homes.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xfp4RccyP-Y
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, July 6 at 8 pm EDT
YouTube (Jim Caruso)
Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories Shows
From This Author Stephen Mosher
- BWW Feature: VTV Guide Listings For Week Of July 6, 2020
- BWW Review: Kenn Boisinger Homebound Has Live Streaming Viewers Doubled Over
- BWW Previews: July 6th Episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Stays Strong With The Starry Guest Stars
- BWW Review: Meghan Murphy ADVENTURES FROM A BROAD Takes Armchair Travelers On A Wild Ride