BWW Previews: July 6th Episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Stays Strong With The Starry Guest Stars

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" takes place on Monday, July 6 at 8 pm EDT, and will feature jazz pianist/singer Tony DeSare, Broadway funnyman Jason Graae, singer/talk show host Giada Valenti, blues singer Ms. Blue, Broadway singer/dancer Ty Stephens and from TV's "The Voice," Lilli Passero. The next episode of "" takes place onat, and will feature jazz pianist/singer, Broadway funnyman, singer/talk show host, blues singer, Broadway singer/dancerand from TV's "The Voice,"

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar

The episodes can also be seen on BroadwayWorld.com and the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com The upcoming Monday night 8 pm EDT show can be viewed by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xfp4RccyP-Y Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Monday, July 6 at 8 pm EDT YouTube (Jim Caruso)

Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories