BWW Previews: Comedy Times Three When Harris and Hibbert Join Halston, Virtually, on April 2nd
Edward Hibbert and Harriet Harris are guaranteed to make Julie Halston laugh... and vice versa.
Broadway's Julie Halston Hosts
"Virtual Halston"
With Special Guests
Harriet Harris and Edward Hibbert
Friday, April 2 at 5 pm ET
Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen hosts "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.
This coming week, Julie's Special Guests will be theater, film, and television stars, Harriet Harris and Edward Hibbert. Harriet won the Tony Award for her performance in Thoroughly Modern Millie and has appeared on "Frasier" and "Desperate Housewives," among many other television shows. Edward is known for his portrayal of Gil Chesterton on "Frasier," and was seen on stage in Jeffrey, The Drowsy Chaperone, and Curtains, among many others.
Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Darlene Love, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mercedes Ruehl, Andrew Rannells, Mo Rocca, Paul Rudnick, Mario Cantone, BeBe Winans, Margaret Cho, Max von Essen, Eureka!, Santino Fontana, Judy Gold, Marilu Henner, Colman Domingo, Jessica Vosk, Lewis Black, Jane Monheit, Anthony Wayne, Frank DiLella, Lilly Cooper, Mary Testa, and Charles Busch have appeared on past shows.
"Virtual Halston" is seen every Friday at 5 pm EDT and is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill.
Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.
Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take It With You, starring James Earl Jones. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage. A founding member of Charles Busch's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off-Broadway for six years. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class."
Julie Halston
"Virtual Halston"
Watch the show HERE
Friday, April 2 at 5 pm ET
Cast Party Network on YouTube