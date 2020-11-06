BWW Previews: Aisha de Haas and Michael Musto Just Two Of The Great Guests On PAJAMA CAST PARTY

November 9th episode overflows with talent

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz, and cabaret.

The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, November 9 at 8 pm, and feature Broadway/television actor Justin Guarini, Sweden's "Queen of Swing" Gunhild Carling, journalist/crooner Michael Musto, Broadway/jazz singer/actress Aisha de Haas and "New York Voices" jazz singer Peter Eldridge.



In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Isaac Mizrahi, Kathy Najimy, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Telly Leung, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via live stream from their homes.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.

More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Monday, November 9 at 8 pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upG1pBlF_jQ

YouTube (Cast Party Network), BroadwayWorld.com & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page

