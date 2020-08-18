BWW Interview: Ruby Locknar of THE TALKBACK WITH RUBY LOCKNAR on The Cast Party Network

There's a new gal in town and she's chatting up some pretty impressive people.

These are busy times for Ruby Locknar. The singing actor has been serving as producer for Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY and VIRTUAL HALSTON, while helping clients with their tech needs and maintaining two Youtube channels. After picking up a healthy following with her occasional appearances on Jim's and Julie's shows, Ruby got back to her roots and did a live streaming concert, and it is clear that her fan base is growing. So, what better thing to do than start a show of her own?

Beginning September 1st on the Cast Party Network Youtube channel, fans previously established and brand new can catch THE TALKBACK WITH Ruby Locknar, an interview program during which Ruby will be talking to some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Before that starts, though, I wanted to give Ruby a chance to talk about her life as a show business Jane-of-All-Trades and introduce herself to the Broadway World Cabaret audiences that will, definitely, be tuning in to see her in action.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced here as originally received.



Hi Ruby! Welcome to Broadway World Cabaret and thanks for visiting with us today! Truth is, I've been wanting to chat with you for a while, so I'm glad we are finally getting around to this - and you with an exciting new adventure about to occur!

Hi Stephen! I'm beyond thrilled to be chatting with you today!

So you are an actor, a singer, an online producer, and an influencer - do you get enough sleep when you're on a regular work schedule?

Yes, I wear many different hats! It's crazy, but I have somehow learned to totally balance it all. I've always been a go-getter and someone who has their hands in tons of different projects at once, so keeping incredibly busy feels pretty natural at this point. Sleep and taking care of myself physically is also super important to me though, and because I work for myself, design my own schedule, and am currently not in a show due to the pandemic, I try my best to stop working no later than 8 every night.

You've been a part of the Birdland family for some time - walk me through your history with the club and the people there.

Birdland has been a huge part of my life, starting from the time I was 6 years old. My mom, Victoria Shaw, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, and had been to Birdland a few times before taking me. She brought me and my sister, who was 4 at the time, to Cast Party one Monday night and I was practically begging to sing on stage. The rest is history! Jim, Gianni, the Cast Party orchestra, and the entire Birdland staff became like family. Cut to 2020, I still go to Cast Party every chance I get, and my mom has done countless shows at the club; it's truly like a second home.

In May you did a virtual concert, after weeks of producing online content for other people - how did you like the experience of streaming performing?

I had a blast! Since most auditions are currently on hold for the time being, and I've been producing non-stop for other clients, I loved just getting to do something for myself and sing whatever came to mind. I even had a couple producing clients of mine pop in and watch who had no idea I sang in the first place!

Your work as a producer is impressive, and invaluable to your clients. Where does a person pick up that particular skill in life?

I've always been very "techie" from a super early age. Whether it was editing YouTube videos, putting together audition tapes, or producing songs on GarageBand, it all came very naturally to me and provided another creative outlet. Right when the pandemic hit back in March, and all live events were cancelled, I knew that someone was going to have to step up and help these shows pivot to this new online broadcasting medium. I had experimented with a few live streaming platforms in the past to use in conjunction with my own YouTube channel, so I basically just jumped in, said "let's do this," and my business truly took off overnight. I also think the fact that I'm a performer myself, and also have a bit of stage management training/ experience truly is what sets me apart, because I know how to communicate with a wide array of clients.

You maintain two different Youtube channels, one as a performer and one as a beauty consultant & lifestyle coach. Share the story of that development with our Broadway World readers, won't you?

I love that I get to talk about this! I still don't have a true uploading schedule for my singing channel, but my beauty/lifestyle channel has really grown into its own little community, and I'm really proud of it. YouTube honestly just started as a hobby for me- I never thought it would turn into a source of income and a part-time job. It definitely didn't happen overnight though; I've been creating content on my beauty/lifestyle channel for over 10 years. I became a YouTube partner back in 2017, and my videos were monetized then as well. Again, I just treat it as another creative outlet, and a way for my followers to feel like they have a more personal connection with me. I definitely wouldn't consider myself a "lifestyle coach," but I try my best to be a positive influence and post the most authentic content I know how to.

See Ruby's Health and Beauty Youtube channel HERE

See Ruby's music Youtube channel HERE

And now, after months of producing Jim Caruso's Cast Party & Virtual Halston, you are embarking on your own online programming, THE TALKBACK WITH Ruby Locknar. How did this opportunity come about?

A few weeks back I was chatting with Jim Caruso about more ways to expand his YouTube network. I brought up the idea of creating a talk show that was aimed at the "rising class" of theatre stars because in a time where theatre schools are closed for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, and high school/ college students/ those entering the post-grad world are looking for ways to still gain information, I truly don't think that there are enough affordable resources out there (tickets to The Talkback are only $10.) Initially I thought Jim would host, and I would just hop on as the technical producer, but then Jim suggested that I host the show and it kind of just grew from there!

What does The Talkback With Ruby Locknar look like?

The Talkback with Ruby Locknar is a monthly talk show where we are going to chat with some of the biggest names on Broadway, as well as some in the casting and management industry as well. We're going to go through everything: how they got their start, how they got exactly where they are today, and their advice for the "rising class" of theatre stars. I wanted to make sure that this show was also interactive, so we're going to select 5 audience members every episode to come on and ask their questions live! My first guest is my dear friend Kristin Chenoweth, so you are seriously not going to want to miss this.

There was a time when it was easy to be starstruck by celebrities that one encounters, even as an industry professional - do you think that the era of social media has worked toward creating a greater ease when working with one's idols and role models?

Look, I think that we all still get a "starstruck pass" from time to time, but I think social media is a wonderful tool. It can really make your followers feel like they have a more personal connection with you, and like they already know you in a sense. I personally love those though who don't just treat their social media like a highlight reel, but also show the messy parts of life- it reminds me that we're all just human at the end of the day.

Is there a celebrated artist that might make you even the tiniest bit nervous?

Growing up in and around the entertainment industry, it's very rare that I've ever found myself nervous; however, anyone who knows me at all knows that I would absolutely freeze if I ever had the chance to meet Billy Joel. His music shaped who I am as a songwriter, his album The Stranger is the most masterful piece of art in my opinion, and I'm honestly not quite sure I'd be able to keep my cool if I was ever introduced to him.

Ruby, the continued sustenance of any art form rests on the shoulders of the young people who will carry it into the future. As the next generation of an industry that is currently learning just how important growth and change is, what do you see as moves everyone can implement to assist in the evolution of small venue performing?

Well, before we can get back to any type of live performances, no matter the venue size, people must WEAR. A MASK. If my generation wants a future in the arts, we can't get back to "normal" until we are all taking our health and safety as seriously as the next person. On a much deeper level, I think that my generation is making sure that the conversation regarding equal representation in theatre has only just begun. I'm confident that the evolution will continue, and theatre will come back stronger and better than ever.

Thank you so much for chatting with Broadway World Cabaret today and have a great time with THE TALKBACK WITH Ruby Locknar!

Thank you so much!

INFORMATION ON THE TALKBACK WITH Ruby Locknar

The Talkback with Ruby Locknar

Premieres September 1 at 5pm ET

Cast Party Network on YouTube

With Very Special Guest

Welcome to The Talkback with Ruby Locknar

The Talkback is a series of in-depth conversations with some of the biggest and hottest names on Broadway, as well as a few folks in the casting and management industries. Host Ruby Locknar will dive deep into the lives of these pros, discussing their journeys to success and tips for the "rising class" of Broadway hopefuls. As the grand finale, the pros will answer live questions and share the screen with selected viewers. The chat show will be seen on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.

Ruby's first guest will be Broadway/television star Kristin Chenoweth

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to www.BroadwayBridges.org

Ruby Locknar is an actor, singer, and online producer based in New York City. Theatre credits include a national tour with Theatreworks USA, Putnam County Spelling Bee (Logainne), Next To Normal (Natalie), and A Piece Of My Heart (Whitney). Ruby's voice can also be heard on numerous recordings for Music Theatre International including Tarzan, Willy Wonka, The Little Mermaid, and many more. Find Ruby on Instagram @Rubylocknar.

The Talkback with Ruby Locknar

Tickets:

$10

Send email to castpartynetwork@gmail.com listing:

-Name

-Venmo handle (We will send request for ticket $)

-Questions for guest

We will pick 5 people with the best questions and email them a private link to join StreamYard to ask their question(s) live!

NOTE * Can only buy tickets up until 3 days before show.

