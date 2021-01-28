BWW Feature: Spotlight On Darius de Haas - A Video Library

Do you remember the first time you learned that an actor in a movie wasn't doing their own singing? Maybe it was Marni Nixon singing for Audrey Hepburn or India Adams dubbing Cyd Charisse. Perhaps it was Bill Lee singing Captain Von Trapp's tracks in The Sound of Music or Anita Ellis filling in for Rita Hayworth in Gilda. There was a time when these ghost singers' names were kept as quiet as possible, so that the actors on screen would be more believable in their musical roles; these days, the voice actors' names are as revered and respected as the actors whose faces fill the screens.

Darius de Haas isn't just a voice actor, though; he has eight Broadway credits to his name and a slew of shows he has done Off-Broadway and in regional theater. Mr. de Haas has a very healthy and active career on stages theatrical and concert. When, though, the character Shy Baldwin sang on the television show, people everywhere logged on to find out if that voice really belonged to LeRoy McClain. No. That voice is the unmistakable voice of Darius de Haas, and everyone needs to know it, even though there are Darius de Haas fans who, no doubt, immediately recognized the voice as his, even without looking it up.

Well, here's the face of the voice that has been making Mrs. Maisel characters and fans swoon, ever since the Shy Baldwin character appeared on the show.

Warming up 54 Below with some Annie Lennox:

Appearing at Joe's Pub in Justin Sayre's series THE MEETING...:

Honoring Leonard Bernstein:

Dubbing the voice of Shy Baldwin on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

A music video for Christmas 2020:

Working with Scott Alan at Birdland:

Recording some Michael Wartofsky:

A Bernstein medley at Feinstein's/54 Below:

Part of the Dreamgirls Family on Broadway for one night only:

Working with Matt Doyle on some Jonathan Reid Gealt:

Singing with Kelli Rabke on an American premiere recording:

On-screen with Vanessa Williams:

An appearance in The Pop Show at Birdland:

Getting fluid with a famous musical and Gavin Creel: