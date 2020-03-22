BWW Feature: LIving Room Concerts Continue to Bring Solace and Comfort to Housebound Families

As Live Streaming Living Concerts continue to entertain and bring musicians and their audiences together, the artists of the cabaret community have been reaching out to Broadway World Cabaret with information on their shows. As promised, we at BWW Cabaret will continue to bring these artists to their followers, so anyone with information on an upcoming streaming Living Room Concert may contact me at my work email stephen@bwayworld.com and I will personally see to it the information is released.

Here are some of the upcoming shows to be found online, starting today at Three with Damn Derow:

3/22 3 pm EST Dawn Derow Facebook Live - Visit Dawn's FB page and follow!

3/22 3:15 pm EST Deborah Stone Facebook Live - Go to Deborah's page to see

3/23 6 pm EST Corinna Sowers-Adler Facebook Live - Find Corinna's FB page to see

3/24 7 pm EST Anthony Nunziata Facebook Live HERE

3/25 3 pm EST Linda Lavin & Billy Stritch - See Billy's FB page to watch

3/29 4 pm EST Nicole Zuraitis Facebook Live HERE

Check back to see updates on upcoming shows.

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy!

NamaSTE



