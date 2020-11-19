BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST DUO SHOW

At this time of year, Broadway World holds its BROADWAY WORLD AWARDS Sponsored by TodayTix. This is an audience award and it reaches different markets in different cities around the country so that the members of the arts communities, especially the ones sitting in the seats, can tell their favorites that they are loved and appreciated. Since the live entertainment seasons were abruptly abbreviated in 2020, the powers that be at BWW decided to look back and do a BEST OF THE DECADE year; for the last few weeks, anyone with an invested interest in the contest has had the opportunity to submit their nominations. For the next few weeks, anyone can vote for the artists of their choice in a variety of categories.

Wouldn't it be nice to know what you're voting for?

During the next few weeks, we at Broadway World Cabaret would like to give audience members a chance to see the work of the nominees. Where it has been possible, we have compiled videoclips, information, and website links where Broadway World readers can examine, explore, and get to know the artists of the cabaret and club industry of NYC. Be sure to make regular check-ins to see all the nominees in all the categories.

Celebrate the performing arts.

The Category Is BEST DUO SHOW

It takes all different types to make up a Duo Show. You may get a musical comedy, stand-up comedy, a revue, a music act - it's anybody's guess, and it can be as varied or individual as what goes in your mom's chocolate chip cookie recipe, as opposed to mine (my mother, by the way, put oats and peanut butter in hers - sometimes, even pecans). What is at the core of a great Duo Show is plain and simple: the pair of artists providing the entertainment.

This year the teams who have been nominated by fans in this category represent some gifted solo performers who joined forces for a show, a couple of pianist with mad skills, some famed collaborators who work together so often they might just as well be brothers, and a pair of actual real-life brothers.

Josephine Sanges & Eugene Ebner - Love Makes The World Go Round: These two respected artists created their show about the various aspects of love, featuring songs from the worlds of pop, standards and Broadway, and musical direction by John Cook. Josephine Sanges WEBSITE. Eugene Ebner on YOUTUBE.



Lena Moy-Borgen and Cheo Bourne - Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party: Two musical comedy actors with much experience joined forces to create a musical comedy act in which they play the office party planning committee, there to create and curate a festive night just for you, the audience. Lena Moy-Borgen on YOUTUBE. Cheo Bourne WEBSITE.

Aili Venho and Joshua Hinck - White Elephant: A Holiday Cabaret! Two successful musical theater actors not only invented the Sondheim Disco Dream, they created this musical comedy show about neither not nor nice souls trapped in a Christmas snowglobe. Aili Venho WEBSITE. Joshua Hinck WEBSITE.

The Drinkwater Brothers: Not only identical in looks, these siblings are identical in musical talent, as they have proven in concerts at multiple venues around Manhattan. During the last year, John and Matt have taken the city and industry by storm with performances like this one. The Drinkwater Brothers on FACEBOOK.

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - Sundays 2012 - 2020 - Bemmelman's at the Carlyle: Two famous musicians and two best friends who have spent many a night performing together, Misters Caruso and Stritch have a regular gig playing Bemmelman's Bar at the Carlyle Hotel. Master photographer Stephen Sorokoff captured them in action in this wonderful Youtube compilation. Billy Stritch WEBSITE. Jim Caruso WEBSITE.

Leanne Borghesi & Marta Sanders - ShowBroads: A Nightclub Duel: What happens when two show business forces of nature meet and become partners? Sold-out houses for their nightclub act about sequined, eyelashes, and feather boas... And Dana P. Rowe at the piano! It was one of the acts on everybody's lips. Marta Sanders WEBSITE. Leanne Borghesi WEBSITE.

Mark Weiser / Sean Rainey - Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos: An institution in New York and, now, online, the Dueling Pianos show is an exciting night of music provided by two master musicians. For a decade now, audiences flock to the show and this clip shows why. Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos WEBSITE.

Vote for your favorites in the Broadway World Awards HERE.

