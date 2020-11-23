BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST DRAG ARTIST OR IMPERSONATOR

The artists who fill the stages of the cabaret rooms that welcome drag also fill the seats (and, by the way, ALL clubs should be booking drag acts, in the opinion of this writer). The art of drag is one of the oldest forms of entertainment in the business, and these ladies work very hard to bring glitz, glamor, camp, humor and their own brand of entertainment to the stage. They are warriors in heels... and corsets... and wigs... and duct tape. And thanks to a little television program called Drag Race, these performers have more visibility, more accessibility, and more industry than ever before. They are, perhaps, the most oft-employed members of the cabaret and club business. So they deserve all the attention they get, including these fan-based nominations for Broadway World Awards.

The Category Is BEST DRAG ARTIST OR IMPERSONATOR.

Cissy Walken - Amy Winehouse - The Duplex : In 2019 Cissy Walken was crowned Miss Stonewall Inn 50, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The popular downtown artist worked only briefly as a lipsync performer before she opened her mouth to sing... as Amy Winehouse. And she hasn't stopped working since.

Vodka Stinger - The Bitch is Back! - The Green Room 42: The drag persona of Garth Schilling, Vodka Stinger has been an onstage game show host in Manhattan bars but when she began doing her own act, she caught everyone's attention with stellar shows that always sell out.

Jinkx Monsoon - Jinkx Sings Everything - Laurie Beechman Theatre: The winner of the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jinkx Monsoon spends her time creating musical theater, sometimes on her own, sometimes with friend and collaborator BenDeLaCreme. Her background in musical theater has her well-equipped for anything that comes up, as she proved in Jinkx Sings Everything.

Jackie Cox - I Dream of Jackie - Laurie Beechman Theatre: A member of the Laurie Beechman family, Jackie Cox has appeared on their stage in her solo shows and in the Hells Kitchenettes. Currently a cast member from the most recent season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Jackie has been working on the online chat program Good Morning Tonight!

Latrice Royale - Here's to Life - Laurie Beechman Theatre: One of RuPaul's Drag Race's most popular queens, Latrice Royale tours with her show, Here's To Life, and she enthralls her audiences with the true stories, both humorous and touching, about her life. In monologues and songs, Latrice makes the fans love her even more than they thought they could.

Rev Yolanda - Rev Yolanda Old Time Gospel Hour - The Duplex: One of the most original acts to play the small venues of Manhattan, Rev Yolanda serves up wacky comedy, bona fide gospel music, country tunes, and some really big hair.

Miss Coco Peru - The Taming of Tension - Birdland Theater: One of the most famous drag artists in the industry, Miss Coco Peru brings her wicked sense of humor to every show she does. Despite exhaustive searches online, no footage of The Taming of Tension could be found, though Broadway World Cabaret did discover this interview about the show.

BenDeLaCreme - Ready to be Committed - Laurie Beechman Theatre: A Queen who knows her way around a sewing machine and a director's chair, DeLa recently started her own production company, mounting musical comedy shows for herself and chum Jinkx Monsoon. These days DeLa prefers the stages of theatrical venues and no online footage of Ready to Be Committed could be found. Below is a video of BenDeLaCreme in action at Parliament House in 2018.

Coco Taylor - American Teen Princess - Laurie Beechman Theatre: Coco Taylor is a lady with a passion for tribute shows and this one is her tribute to the film Drop Dead Gorgeous. Broadway World was not able to find online representation of American Teen Princess, so please enjoy a look at Coco Taylor onstage at the West End Lounge in New York City.

Mrs. Kasha Davis & Darienne Lake - 80s Ladies - Laurie Beechman Theatre: These two Drag Race alumni joined forces to create one of the most fun duo acts on the scene. Their most recent show 80s Ladies is, sadly, not represented online, so please enjoy their Christmas greeting video below.

Do you have a favorite Queen you'd like to vote for? The link to do so is HERE.

