BROADWAY SESSIONS to Celebrate Black History Month in February

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down.

Jan. 29, 2023  

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns on February 2nd with its annual Black History Month celebration. The evening will celebrate Black impact, influence, and legacy on Broadway and beyond featuring an all-star cast of Black theatre artists. The night will be co-hosted by Ben Cameron and Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop of Horrors)

Broadway Sessions will welcome performers Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Arica Jackson (Caroline, Or Change), Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away), Nkrumah Gatling (Lincoln Centers Camelot), Antoinette Comer (Radio City), Avionce Hoyles (Titanique, Bat Out Of Hell), Ta'Nika Renee Gibson (Into The Woods), Blu Kennedy (Titanique), Cole Thompson (Into The Woods), Hailee Kaleem Wright (SIX), Terrie Lynne (The Book of Mormon), Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd (The Book of Mormon), Lindsay Roberts ( Phantom of the Opera), Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), Candace Haynes and Branden Mangan.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .

About Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc




Linda Purl This Could Be The Start... Photo
Linda Purl 'This Could Be The Start...'
Linda Purl brings her newest set list of songs to the Birdland Theater in her show 'The Could Be The Start...'. A blend of classic songs, old and new, with an eye towards fresh beginnings in a reinvigorated time. Backed by the musical trio of Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), and Ray Marchica (drums).
Cynthia Clarey Chats Cabaret, Politics, and Change Photo
Cynthia Clarey Chats Cabaret, Politics, and Change
The opera star takes over the cabaret world with a show that speaks (and sings) to today's headlines.
Seth Meyers Slays At City Winery Photo
Seth Meyers Slays At City Winery
In all, what can one say about a comedy pro, delivering a hilarious show in a well-conceived, professional way? We can say, try and get tickets to his next sets at City Winery on February 6 & 9th
Mike Stern Band, Uptown Jazz Tentet, and More to Play Birdland Next Week Photo
Mike Stern Band, Uptown Jazz Tentet, and More to Play Birdland Next Week
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced jazz programming at running January 31 through February 12. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Mike Stern Band featuring Dennis Chambers and Randy Brecker, Uptown Jazz Tentet, Bill O'Connell and the Latin Jazz Sextet, Gunhild Carling and Ben Markley Big Band Feat. Ari Hoenig. 

