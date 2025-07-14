BLANCHARD’S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL Comes To The Green Room 42

The performance is on Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM.
From the creators who broke the internet during the TikTok ban comes Blanchard's Turn: A Killer Gypsy Musical, a bold, camp-fueled concert staging premiering Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42.
When Gypsy Rose Lee meets Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, the past and present of American infamy collide. What begins as a theatrical fever dream becomes a scathing-and hilarious-satire of motherhood, autonomy, and the spectacle of punishment. It's Gypsy meets Gone Girl, with a side of Dateline.
The show blew up online during the spring 2024 TikTok ban news cycle, striking a nerve with its chaotic blend of true crime parody, musical theatre homage, and incisive political critique. With over [insert follower or view count] views and a growing cult following, Blanchard's Turn has emerged as a Gen Z-powered response to a culture obsessed with both censorship and spectacle.
Cast includes:
Kyra Linekin as Gypsy-Rose Blanchard
Soraiah Williams as Gypsy Rose Lee
Erica Molfetto as Dee Dee Blanchard
Eric May Liu as Nick
Jack Bausch as Everyone Else
Creative Team:
Book by Erica Molfetto & Kevin Ganzekaufer
Music by Mateo Chavez-Lewis
Lyrics by Erica Molfetto
Directed by Krystian Masiewicz
Produced by Tina Mistric
Orchestrations & Music Supervision by James Stryska
The team behind Blanchard's Turn uses parody not just for laughs, but as sharp-edged commentary on surveillance, control, and the way the justice system treats women-especially those it can't quite categorize as hero or villain.
"People keep asking if this is a comedy or a tragedy," says lyricist and co-writer Erica Molfetto. "The answer is yes."
