BLANCHARD’S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL Comes To The Green Room 42

From the creators who broke the internet during the TikTok ban comes Blanchard's Turn: A Killer Gypsy Musical, a bold, camp-fueled concert staging premiering Friday, July 25 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42.

When Gypsy Rose Lee meets Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, the past and present of American infamy collide. What begins as a theatrical fever dream becomes a scathing-and hilarious-satire of motherhood, autonomy, and the spectacle of punishment. It's Gypsy meets Gone Girl, with a side of Dateline.

The show blew up online during the spring 2024 TikTok ban news cycle, striking a nerve with its chaotic blend of true crime parody, musical theatre homage, and incisive political critique. With over [insert follower or view count] views and a growing cult following, Blanchard's Turn has emerged as a Gen Z-powered response to a culture obsessed with both censorship and spectacle.

Cast includes:

Kyra Linekin as Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Soraiah Williams as Gypsy Rose Lee

Erica Molfetto as Dee Dee Blanchard

Eric May Liu as Nick

Jack Bausch as Everyone Else

Creative Team:

Book by Erica Molfetto & Kevin Ganzekaufer

Music by Mateo Chavez-Lewis

Lyrics by Erica Molfetto

Directed by Krystian Masiewicz

Produced by Tina Mistric

Orchestrations & Music Supervision by James Stryska

The team behind Blanchard's Turn uses parody not just for laughs, but as sharp-edged commentary on surveillance, control, and the way the justice system treats women-especially those it can't quite categorize as hero or villain.

"People keep asking if this is a comedy or a tragedy," says lyricist and co-writer Erica Molfetto. "The answer is yes."