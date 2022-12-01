BILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED Comes to The Green Room 42 in February
The performance is on February 11, 2023.
Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's Rockstar heartthrob, Billy May, at The Green Room 42! Attend Billy's VIP Pre-Show Meet & Greet for photos and autographs. Billy's intimate Unmasked & Unplugged show features an eclectic mix of his original love songs, heartfelt stories, and classic rock covers spanning The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, and KISS. Billy is dedicating this special show to his adoring national fan base.
Watch Billy up-close and personal as he drives audiences wild with his stellar acoustic original hits and renditions of famous classic rock songs. This untamed Rockstar embodies the heart and soul of Rock & Roll. From his long locks and edgy signature style to his smooth vocals and on-stage moves, Billy instantly captivates the room. Billy hits all the high notes as he unleashes his rocker core full force and doesn't look back. Billy's powerhouse performances and raw guitar energy keep fans on the edge of their seats all night. Experience Billy May: UNMASKED.
There's only ONE NATION...that's KISSNATION! -Paul Stanley of KISS, 1996 MTV Awards. Performing to thousands of fans worldwide for over a decade as the frontman in New York City's renowned KISS tribute, KISSNATION, Billy May earned his Rockstar seal of approval. Reveling in the best of both worlds, Billy The Starchild seamlessly transforms into Billy May: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED. In addition to rockin' his Paul Persona at concert halls, casino showrooms, and cruises, Billy will UNMASK his soulful singer-songwriter side at intimate theaters, clubs, and cabarets. Billy reveals his rare collection of original love songs that go straight to the heart, and he instantly connects with audiences through poignant lyrics that resonate universally. Featuring original classics like "Promise the Stars" "Shadows on the Wall," "Not Another Tear," "Worth the Wait," "The Winter's Almost Gone," and "She Only Thinks She Knows," just to name a few, Billy's music juxtaposes darkness and light, and serves as a beacon of hope during tough times.
