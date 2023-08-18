BELLE Voice Star Kylie McNeill To Return To 54 Below This September

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kylie McNeill on September 20 at 9:30pm.

Back by popular demand after a sold out 54 Below debut! Kylie McNeill, who starred as the singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, returns in a night featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and excerpts from her new musical, in an encore performance.

Kylie McNeill plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 20 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Kylie McNeill is a twenty-one-year-old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's, "BELLE" which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on Max. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater, as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in the New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret. Previously she performed her solo concert at 54 Below this past January, The Green Room 42 and Don't Tell Mama, all to sold out audiences. She most recently made her West Coast debut at The Bourbon Room Hollywood.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.