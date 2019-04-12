Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier Return to Pangea with HOW ABOUT LOVE?

Austin Pendleton and Barbara Bleier return to downtown's hideaway, Pangea, in May, with a brand new show. HOW ABOUT LOVE? tells you everything you always wanted to know about falling in (and out of) love, but were afraid to ask! Bleier and Pendleton, along with Barbara Maier Gustern and Paul Greenwood, will sing love songs (solos, duets, trios and quartets) by such composers as Richard Rogers, Rogers and Hart, Rogers and Hammerstein, Kurt Weil, Jonathan Larson, Stephen Sondheim, Peter Larson, George and Ira Gershwin, Francesca Blumenthal, and Tom Toce, among others. There are three performances scheduled: May 7, 14, and 21st. Paul Greenwood is the Musical Director, and Barbara Maier Gustern directs. Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 at the door. For online ticketing, visit pangeanyc.com. com, or call 212.995.0900 for information.

Together, Pendleton and Bleier have made many appearances at Pangea, in critically lauded shows that position them as old friends with a "past." How About Love? is about the songs, and the way they form and reflect our ideas about love. "We're singing as us, as real friends singing music we love and admire."

Austin Pendleton is an actor, director, playwright and teacher of acting, who was recently seen onstage as the King in Lear at The Secret Theatre, a critically lauded run. Pendleton's first Broadway appearance was as Motel the Tailor in the original production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Jerome Robbins and starring Zero Mostel. He has since appeared frequently on, off and off-off Broadway, and can be seen in approximately 300 films. His many TV appearances include roles on Oz, Homicide, Law and Order and Billions. In New York, he has directed Between Riverside and Crazy and four shows at CSC (Uncle Vanya, Three Sisters, Ivanov and Hamlet) featuring such players as Peter Sarsgaard (Hamlet), Maggie Gyllenhall and Ethan Hawke. Pendleton is the author of three plays (Orson's Shadow, Uncle Bob, Booth) all produced in New York, and, in the case of Uncle Bob and Orson's Shadow, internationally. He has most recently directed Luft Gangster for Nylon Fusion Theatre Company & Cloverleaf Collective, A Day at the Beach for the Mint Theatre Company, and A Taste of Honey for the Pearl Theatre. He recently appeared on Broadway in MTC's production of Choir Boy, and the Wild Theater's production of Aaron Posner's LOVE SUCKS! He teaches acting in New York at HB Studio, where he studied with Uta Hagen and Herbert Berghof. He also studied acting with Robert Lewis.

Barbara Bleier is a singer, actor and playwright who has appeared on stage, in film, and on TV, as well as in solo shows and revues in national and international cabaret. She played the mother of a psychopathic killer in the cult classic, Swoon, and appeared in the film This is Where I Leave You, with Jane Fonda and Tina Fey, and in They Came Together, with Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler. Her solo show, Who's Your Mama? was selected for production in the NYC Women at WorkFestival, and her two-person revues with Austin Pendleton, Late Nights in Smoky Bars (New York, Chicago and Philadelphia), 'Tis the Season to Be Morbid and Beautiful Mistake; the songs of John Bucchino and Amanda McBroom received critical praise in the press. She has ,studied acting with Austin Pendleton, singing with Barbara Maier, and musical performance with the late Julie Wilson at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.

Both Bleier and Pendleton are featured in the recently released award winning film, SUNSET.





