April 26th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Awash With Live Music

New music by new artists that viewers will want to get to know... Thanks, Jim!

Apr. 21, 2021  

April 26th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Awash With Live Music The 55th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, April 26 at 8 pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by Broadway performers Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Wesley Ryan (Hamilton), gospel singer Tiffany Coburn, and singer/songwriter Phoebe Kreutz.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party, and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, April 26 at 8 pm ET
View the show HERE
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook


