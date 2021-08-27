Anthony Rapp, Bonnie Milligan, Michael Feinstein & More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

ANTHONY RAPP: UNPLUGGED - AUGUST 30 AT 7:00 PM

One of Broadway's most celebrated rock and rollers, Anthony Rapp (Broadway's If/Then; Six Degrees of Separation; Rent; You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his Unplugged evening of stories and songs, with musical director Dan Weiss. Unplugged audiences can expect to hear some of the great songs that have inspired Anthony. And what evening with Anthony Rapp would be complete without hearing some iconic songs from Rent and Hedwig & The Angry Inch?

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BONNIE MILLIGAN-AUGUST 30 AT 9:45 PM

Bonnie Milligan made one of the most critically acclaimed and talked about Broadway debuts of the 2018-2019 theatrical season in the musical comedy Head Over Heels. Her breakout performance as the beautiful, but vain, Princess Pamela in the Go-Gos musical lit up the stage, garnering her a Theater World Award, along with Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. With a voice that threatens to bring down the house and an audacious, irrepressible personality, Bonnie now brings her sky-high belt and comedic chops to our stage in a brand-new solo show.

Bonnie's prior Feinstein's/54 Below cabaret appearances, Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed to Do a Show on September 6th and Have Been Planning It For Months and The Graveyard Smash, with onstage partner Natalie Walker, were no-holds barred, musical extravaganzas that featured roof-raising vocals and outrageous comedy-and played to raucous and adoring standing-room only crowds. Bonnie is also known for her 54 collaborations with Matt Doyle. Her first-ever solo show was sold out at the venue in 2014.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN: SUMMERTIME SWING!-AUGUST 31 & SEPTEMBER 1-6 AT 7:00 PM

Michael Feinstein returns to the club that bears his name with his brand-new show, Summertime Swing! The multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist celebrates songs, entertainers, and musical history in this exciting new show. Michael will take the audience on a musical journey of Broadway's showstoppers and swinging musical standards. The energy never stops as you see Michael Feinstein live!

$95 cover charge. $150 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MICHAEL R. JACKSON: COVERS AND UNCOVERS-AUGUST 31 AT 9:45PM

Pulitzer Prize winning bookwriter and composer-lyricist Michael R. Jackson returns to Feinstein's/54 Below where he previously presented concerts of his shows A Strange Loop (Pulitzer, NY Drama Critic, Outer Critic, Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel Awards, among numerous other accolades) and TEETH (written with Anna K. Jacobs). In this intimate and personal new show, Jackson will present a mix of old tunes and covers of songs that represent where he's been during a seismic year of high highs and low lows as well as preview new music (or "uncovers") that maybe represent where he's headed after a seismic year of high highs and low lows. Covers and Uncovers is an evening of song and stories from one of our most accomplished and acclaimed musical theater writers.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAY ARMSTRONG JOHNSON-SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

There's no place like home, and Jay Armstrong Johnson is thrilled to be back home at Feinstein's/54 Below on his birthday as he pays tribute to the country music that inspired him as a young Texan. Expect tunes from his OG diva, Reba McEntire, those establishment challengers, The Chicks, as well as the king of country, Garth Brooks. He might even take a trip down memory lane as he revisits country inspired songs from his career on Broadway and beyond. Yee Haw, y'all! It's gonna be a boot scootin' root tootin' helluva good time.

Jay Armstrong Johnson has wowed Broadway audiences in On The Town (Chip), Hands on a Hardbody (Greg), Hair (Claude), and Catch Me If You Can. The New York Times called his performance as Anthony Hope in the New York Philharmonic's Sweeney Todd "affecting and ardent," and his performance as Herman in Encores' Most Happy Fella "a standout."

Known for his thrilling vocal prowess in modern projects like Ryan Scott Oliver's 35MM (Galapagos Art Space, iTunes) and for his skill and charm at old-school song and dance in projects like Pirates! (The MUNY), Johnson premiered his personal, eclectic solo show at Feinstein's/54 Below. The New York Times wrote about the evening: "Mr. Johnson's engaging performance was a getting-to-know-you event... The more passion he poured into ballads, the better he sounded; he has the gift."

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KRISTOLYN LLOYD: CONFESSIONS OF A TOKEN BLACK GIRL-SEPTEMBER 2 & 3 AT 9:45 PM

Kristolyn Lloyd is thrilled to be making her solo show debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in Confessions of a Token Black Girl. After six years and twelve shows in New York City the time has come for her to re-imagine her solo concert that debuted in Los Angeles ten years ago. There will be songs on songs with covers but also her own originals! It will be a night of pop music flavored confessions, offerings, and laughter. Music Directed by Matt Gould (writer of Witness Uganda and the upcoming Lempika) with musical arrangement by Drew Griffin. Kristolyn is a Grammy and Emmy Award Winning actress, writer, and director.

Select acting credits include Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off Broadway: Little Women (Primary Stages), Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theatre), Heathers The Musical (New World Stages). Select directing credits include: Dainty (BOLD Festival, The Garden Workshop), Nick and The Prizefighter (Urbanite Theatre Modern Works Festival), A Patriots Place (B-Street Theatre, BOLD Festival).

Featuring Kristolyn Lloyd and special guests Amber Iman, Ximone Rose, and Reggie White.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO - SEPTEMBER 4 & 11 AT 9:45 PM

Olivia Rodrigo will not be appearing at this concert.

Do you get Deja Vu? Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the music of new pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. From the popular Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," to hits like "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," and "Good 4 U," Rodrigo has captured hearts and earned her place at the top of the charts across the globe. Her first album, Sour which debuted on May 21st, 2021, exceeded all expectations and it's only the beginning of this young star's career. You won't want to miss this incredibly fun and special evening.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Featuring Emily Bautista, Phoenix Best, John Cardoza, Jerusha Cavazos, Leana Concepcion, Tyler Conroy (September 4 only), Erin Engleman, Eli Hamilton (September 11 only), Natalie Jane, Tommy Kaiser (September 4 only), Jenn Lancaster, Jake Levy, Jenna Najjar, Jelani Remy, Danielle Wade, Diamond Essence White, and Nina White (September 4 only).

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL HANDMAN & KEVE WILSON: BROADWAY MUSICIANS PLAY MUSIC FROM AROUND THE WORLD-SEPTEMBER 5 AT 9:45 PM

Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below for a 4th time by popular demand! Join violinist Rachel Handman (2020 West Side Story revival) and oboist Keve Wilson (2020 Company revival), for another whirlwind evening of virtuosic playing, storytelling, and nostalgia, plus unexpected songs and guests. Childhood friends from upstate New York, Broadway musicians Rachel and Keve Wilson take to the stage once again to weave tales from their 35-year friendship with delightful arrangements of a variety of tunes created by them and their band.

Joined by Hidayat Honari (guitar), Marc Schmied (bass), Damien Bassman (drums), and as always, surprise special guests.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW-September 1 AT 9:45PM

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Jay Armstrong Johnson: September 1 at 9:45pm/Tickets $15

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.