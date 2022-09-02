Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Talman Reprises ELIZABETH TAYLOR AND THE SHADOW OF HER SMILE At 54 Below This Month

The show is directed by Bistro and MAC Award winner Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Sep. 02, 2022  

An encore engagement of Ann Talman's Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of Her Smile returns for two (2) performances, on Tuesday, September 13 and Wednesday, September 14, both at 7:00 PM at 54 Below. The show is directed by Bistro and MAC Award winner Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck.

Ann Talman is an actor, singer, storyteller, award winning documentary filmmaker, and four-time Broadway veteran. She joined Actors' Equity with co-star Elizabeth Taylor in 1981 when she landed the plum role in The Little Foxes playing Taylor's daughter on Broadway. The show traveled the world for eighteen months and their friendship lasted for the rest of Miss Taylor's life.

The show is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth's bond. It is filled with funny and touching stories, woven with Broadway and Great American Songbook gems.

There is a $45-55 cover charge ($65 VIP and $90 Premium) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.

54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street (cellar), New York, NY


