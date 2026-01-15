Ann Kittredge to Celebrate 10th Anniversary in Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge will celebrate her 10th Anniversary in the musical genre with Love For Sale: My 10 Years in Cabaret in the Brick Room at Don’t Tell Mama for two shows - Wednesday, February 11 at 7pm and on Valentine’s Day Saturday, February 14 at 4pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny on piano.

The program will be once again be directed by Barry Kleinbort. Tickets are $25 ($10 MAC members) and there is a $20 food/beverage minimum – cash only. Tickets are available here for February 11 and here for February 14.

2025 Bistro award-winning singer/recording artist Ann Kittredge returns to the cabaret stage where it all began a decade ago with Love For Sale: My 10 Years in Cabaret, a potpourri of melodies culled from her past cabaret shows including her debut It’s About Time in 2016, as well as One Night Only, reIMAGINE, Movie Nite, Just in Time, Romantic Notions, An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, and from her most recent critically-acclaimed program When in Love.

Accompanied by her longtime friend and musical director Christopher Denny on piano, Ms. Kittredge will revisit her performances from the Mabel Mercer Conventions, as well as sharing many of her favorite arrangements, including “It Might as Well be Spring” “Mr. Tambourine Man” and Ahrens & Flaherty’s “Garden,” a stand-alone song gifted to Ann for her acclaimed tribute to their works, “Fancy Meeting You Here: A Tribute to Ahrens & Flaherty.” Brady Schwind of BroadwayWorld hailed her as a “…story-songstress supreme: a title that may be undefeated for some time to come.” Expect an evening filled with musical love - which we need now more than ever.