Ann Kittredge Presents FANCY MEETING YOU HERE An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty At Feinstein's/54 Below

For the first time since winning the 2018 MAC Award for Best Debut, Ann Kittredge* returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening Of Ahrens & Flaherty.

Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky: the Musical, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success.

Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean-and beyond. Drawing on her early acting training at Carnegie Mellon and work on and off-Broadway, the rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens and Flaherty creation.

Pricing 40 - $50, Premiums: $80. Additional $6 If Purchased At Venue, $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.Times (Show / Doors Open): Wed, May 29: 7:00 PM.





