Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below
Ann Hampton Callaway Will SING THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below in August

Ann Hampton Callaway Will SING THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below in August

Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time: Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon, and more.

Feb. 23, 2023  

54 BELOW will present the return of club favorite Ann Hampton Callaway as she Sings The Seventies on August 9 - 12 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit 54below.com/AHC.

Join Tony Award- nominated Broadway star and platinum selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway for a night of rousing and beautiful classics with her all-star band. In Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Seventies, Callaway covers hits from the great songwriters of the time: Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon, and more. And, she puts her own stamp on the unforgettable songs from The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, Barbra Streisand, Roberta Flack, and other beloved singers of the time. Relive classic hits like "Killing Me Softly," "I Will Survive," "The Way We Were," and many more. For a feel-good time of holding hands, clapping, singing along and taking a walk down memory lane, this is the show to see!

Joined by Billy Stritch on piano, Bob Mann on guitar, Tim Horner on drums, and Martin Wind on bass.

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The Seventies plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 9 - 12 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $60-$70 ($67.50-$78.50 with fees), with premium seats for $115-$120 ($128-$133.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/AHC. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.




Related Stories
Vaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 Below Photo
Vaibu Mohan Brings PURE BROWN NOISE to 54 Below
Join Vaibu and friends as they bring you into worlds filled with gods, myths, love, loss, joy, and family filtered through her unique lens and sound. So sit back and allow yourself to be bathed in Pure Brown Noise. This show is also the release party for Vaibu’s first solo EP, Pure Brown Noise, which she has co-written with Greg Paladino.  
Arizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 Below Photo
Arizona State University Senior Showcase Will Be Presented at 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents the Arizona State University Class of 2023 in Sun Devils in NYC. Join us in a celebration of the Arizona State University Music Theatre Class of 2023 as they present material spanning from the earliest days of American musical theatre to the current hits of Broadway and beyond. Sun Devils in NYC is your introduction to the future of musical theatre all the way from the land where the sun never stops shining. 
Jennie Harney-Fleming, John Clay III, And More Join MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS At 54 Below On Mar Photo
Jennie Harney-Fleming, John Clay III, And More Join MOVIE SCORE MASHUPS At 54 Below On March 9
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Movie Score Mashups: Hear the songs you know and love from the big screen like you've never heard them before. From the Disney Channel to iconic cult classics, your favorite songs from the silver screen will get a new twist in Broadway's living room.
Hannah Reimann to Sing Joni Mitchells BLUE at 54 Below in March Photo
Hannah Reimann to Sing Joni Mitchell's BLUE at 54 Below in March
54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Hannah Reimann in Hannah Reimann Sings Joni Mitchell's Blue on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Hannah Elless To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 BelowHannah Elless To Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below
February 23, 2023

Hannah Elless has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.
LEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS to be Presented at 54 Below in MarchLEANA RAE CONCEPCION: LOVE LETTERS to be Presented at 54 Below in March
February 23, 2023

54 BELOW will present Leana Rae Concepcion: Love Letters. Leana Rae Concepcion, said to be one of Broadway’s rising stars, makes her solo concert debut at 54 Below.
Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Star in THE BRAT PACK at BirdlandKathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Star in THE BRAT PACK at Birdland
February 23, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the debut performance of “The Brat Pack” — featuring Broadway stars Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy – on Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM.
Ann Hampton Callaway Will SING THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below in AugustAnn Hampton Callaway Will SING THE SEVENTIES at 54 Below in August
February 23, 2023

54 BELOW will present the return of club favorite Ann Hampton Callaway as she Sings The Seventies on August 9 – 12 at 7:00pm. 
Charming Disaster Present SUPER NATURAL HISTORY at Caveat NYC Next MonthCharming Disaster Present SUPER NATURAL HISTORY at Caveat NYC Next Month
February 23, 2023

On March 4, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will present a live musical performance to celebrate the release of their latest album: Super Natural History, a musical cabinet of curiosities featuring songs inspired by the natural world and the metaphysical realm (out March 3 on all platforms).
share