Angela Travino to Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below

Angela Travino will join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series - July 27th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.

Angela Travino's credits include: SUFFS (Off-Broadway) and fun fact-was supposed to be in SUFFS on Broadway but became a Mama instead. Additional credits includeAdult Alison in Theatre Raleigh's production of Fun Home, 2nd National Tour of South Pacific, North American premier of Tim Rice's From Here to Eternity, Ragtime (Mother) at SF Bay Area Theatre Company, Anything Goes (Reno) at Mac-Hayden Theatre, and Anne of Green Gables (Mrs. Barry) at The Rev Theatre Company. Angela is an SU Drama grad, repped by SW Artists. @atravino @rangemusic_nyc

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include, Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l Tour), Alex Ferarra (Glow Up And Speak Out Podcast), Maria Lane (Crescendo), Maggie McDowell (Disaster!, Kinky Boots), Grace Morgan (Titanic), and Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on July 27th at 9:30pm.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 27th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

