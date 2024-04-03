Andrew Bova Debuts Solo Show TAKING NOTES: LESSONS IN AND OUT OF CLASS At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 presents Andrew Bova in "Taking Notes: Lessons in and out of Class" on May 31st at 7pm.

Join performing artist and theatre TikToker Andrew Bova as he reflects on the teachers and lessons in life that inspire him to keep working in progress.

Through failed jazz ballads, getting dumped for the super jock/first chair flute player (the middle school renaissance man), and trying to get a good take of himself playing the "air sax" in his parent's driveway thinking it would be a valid college audition, Andrew has a song for each distinct stepping stone in his life. For one evening only, come along for the beautiful journey to self acceptance through hilariously humbling moments. His proceeds from the show will be donated towards education for youth in the arts.

Featuring Music Direction by Evan Rees

Andrew Bova in "Taking Notes: Lessons in and out of Class" plays at The Green Room 42 on May 31st at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

About THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others.