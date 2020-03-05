Andrea McArdle Will Return to The Green Room 42 With CONFESSIONS OF A BROADWAY BABY

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Andrea McArdle in her show "Confessions of a Broadway Baby" for three performances, Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 30, all at 7:00 PM. McArdle mesmerizes audiences with the music of Broadway and Hollywood legends, Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, and Charles Strouse to name only a few. The irrefutable Broadway defining voice who won our hearts since her epic childhood, Ms. McArdle relays tales of her unique life of treading the boards and sings these iconic show stoppers in the way only this super talent can. Ms. McArdle speaks with delicious honesty and humor about the luminaries that have been an extraordinary part of her life, such as Streisand, Lansbury, Channing, Liberace and more.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical," winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Miserables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the Metropolitan Opera House as well as The White House.

Andrea McArdle will perform "Confessions of a Broadway Baby" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, April 3; Saturday, April 25 and Saturday, May 30, all at 7:00 PM. The cover charges is $30-$90. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You