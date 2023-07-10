Aléna Watters To Join The Cast of WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an ongoing concert series that celebrates new work and classic favorites in an epic evening.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Aléna Watters To Join The Cast of WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below
Aléna Watters will join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below on July 29th at 9:30pm.
 
Aléna Watters: Broadway: Bad Cinderella (OBC), Mrs. Doubtfire (OBC), The Cher Show (OBC), Sister Act (OBC), The Addams Family (OBC), West Side Story. Off-Broadway: NEWSical, The Musical!, Boobs! The Musical. Touring/Regional: The Prom, Pippin, Ever After, Turn of the Century, Fairy Tale Christmas, Brooklyn, Chicago, toured for 5 years with the USO Show Troupe (for our military families), “Harlette” for Bette Midler. Featured in the documentary The Standbys. Yoga/Breathwork/Healing Facilitator. Insta: @sassballchange. More info at www.alenawatters.com
 
Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an ongoing concert series that celebrates new work and classic favorites in an epic evening in New York City. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music Direction by Andrea Yohe

Previously announced writers of Volume 6 include Amy Andrews, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Yael Karoly, Julie Richardson, Julia Riew, Jessy Tomsko, Stephanie Turci, with performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Isabella Ray, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Katherine Shore, David Socolar, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta.
 
Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers – and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.
 

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

