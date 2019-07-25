Alex Wyse, Erica Lustig To Lead Next MADAME'S SOIREE

Cabaret patroness Madame Mathieu has selected Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening, Waitress) and Erica Lustig (Hair, National Pastime) as guests of honor at the August edition of Bistro Awards Critics' Pick Madame's Soiree. The show is now in its fourth hit season at The Duplex. The Broadway duo will be joined on the program by a distinguished group of emerging artists from a variety of disciplines.

The Soiree will be held at The Duplex Cabaret Theater on Thursday, August 1 at 9:30pm. Described by critic Gerry Geddes as "an Ed Sullivan Show for a new generation", this "variety show with an avant garde twist" is as unpredictable as the patroness herself. Each eclectic evening features a group of rising stars in stand-up, poetry, dance, songwriting, and performance art while the Broadway guests accept creative dares that arise from Mme. M's insane imagination.

Hosted by nine-time MAC Award-nominated songwriter Drew Fornarola (STRAIGHT, VeggieTales) and directed by Tyler Spicer (Pharmabro), this Soiree will feature storyteller Amy Jo Jackson, playwright Rachel McPhee, dancer Sydney Hale, designer Alex Peterson and essayist Tyler Spicer. This is the 22nd edition of the show, which has already featured over 200 individual artists and 40 Broadway guests.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street. Tickets are free with a reservation and there is a two-drink minimum. For reservations please call 212-989-3015, or visit https://www.theduplex.com/site/calendar





