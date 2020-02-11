Alex Boniello, April Lavalle & More Sign on for MURDERINOS OF BROADWAY Concert

Seduction. Betrayal. Revenge. Murderinos of Broadway is BACK with a special show for Valentine's Day Weekend: Crimes of the Heart! Created by Christopher & Kevin Metzger-Timson, Murderinos of Broadway: A "My Favorite Murder" Tribute brings the hit true crime podcast to life with a laugh and a song. Featuring a slew of MFM fans from the Broadway community, Murderinos of Broadway will feature performers giving you their best Karen or Georgia by telling you their favorite hometown murders AND serenading you with a song on the side. So come celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend with your fellow Murderinos! And remember: Stay out of the forest (even if you need to go "Into the Woods"). SSDGM!

Featuring: Real-life couple, Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening) and April Lavalle (Seussical: The Musical), Donell James Foreman (The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland, The Addams Family), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots, Carrie), Tommy McKiernan (The Met's A Midsummer Night's Dream, Seussical: The Musical), Kate Turner (The Sound of Music, Ragtime), Elliot Peterson (Elf: The Musical)... and the debut of an original Murderino song by Amanda D'Archangelis (Single Rider, The Radium Girls)

Musical Direction by Spencer Hansen. Created & Hosted by Christopher & Kevin Metzger-Timson.

Murderinos of Broadway: Crimes of the Heart plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, 4th Floor inside YOTEL) on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20-$50, and there is no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.poptix.com.

Located in the heart of the theatre district, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest entertainment hall. Featuring a wide variety of performances by your favorite Broadway stars, and a delicious menu of food and drink, our club opens the doors of hospitality to the small stage while providing you value. Plus, there's no F&B minimums -- so, stick around, relax; Your evening is already planned. Funky. Fresh. Fun. Urban Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You