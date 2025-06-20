Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, plus more.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – JUNE 24 – 28 AT 7PM

The performance on June 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

$139.50 cover charge (includes $14.50 in fees). $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $202 premium fees (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF ALEX BECHTEL – JUNE 24 AT 9:30PM

Alex Bechtel, composer/lyricist of Penelope (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival & Signature Theatre DC), and The Appointment (The New York Times, Vulture, TimeOut NY “Best of 2019,” and The New Yorker “Best of 2023”), makes his 54 Below debut with The Songs of Alex Bechtel. Drawing on his vast body of work, Bechtel and a series of special guests will perform original songs from his past, present, and future musicals. You’ll laugh, get a song or two stuck in your head, and understand why his business cards read: “Alex Bechtel | Songs that make people cry.”

Featuring special guests Anthony Alfaro, Rachel Camp, Kendal Hartse, Grace McLean, Aaron Ricciardi, Tiffany Topol, and more stars to be announced!

Also joined by Josh Machiz on bass and HiroyukI Matsuura on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NIGHTS ON BROADWAY: A BEE GEES TRIBUTE – JUNE 25 AT 9:30PM

In this thrilling tribute here at 54 Below, Broadway-caliber vocalists take the stage to deliver the Bee Gees’ legendary hits with exceptional vocal power, precision, and harmony. This show will feature high-energy performances of timeless songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “To Love Somebody,” and many more! Produced by Nicolas Fernandez and Landry Champlin, with music direction by Jane Best (Suffs), complete with Broadway talent bringing these iconic songs to life in a concert setting, this tribute will deliver a powerful, immersive experience that both honors and revives the magic of the Bee Gees in a live performance atmosphere.

Featuring Matt Beary, Erica Lynn Bridge, Landry Champlin, Tony Lawrence Clements, Emmy Daniels, Cornelius Davis, Danny Drewes, Maddie Eaton, Aria Christina Evans, Michael Fasano, Nicolas Fernandez, A.J. Lockhart, Chad Marge, Lila Smith, Ashlee Waldbauer, Dana Wilton, and Landon Zwick.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TESS, A NEW MUSICAL – JUNE 26 AT 9:30PM

After a sold-out debut concert at the Kraine Theater, Tess, A New Musical comes to 54 Below! Adapted from Thomas Hardy’s classic novel Tess of the D’Urbervilles, this folk-infused rock musical follows Tess Durbeyfield through a journey of burden, tragedy, and resilience in 19th century rural England. As she struggles to support her family financially and recover from the trauma of a sexual assault, Tess finds solace in her community of female friends. When she is forced to marry her abuser, an emboldened Tess takes her fate into her own hands to escape by any means necessary.

With book, music, and lyrics by Annie Mullee, this tale of injustice and empowerment is sure to spark conversations while satisfying your ears with a gorgeous folk-rock score. Fans of Spring Awakening, Jane Eyre, or Hadestown will enjoy the spirit and sound of Tess, A New Musical!

Written and composed by Annie Mullee (she/her).

Produced by Margot New (she/her).

Music directed by Jen Sapiro (she/her).

Directed by Jordan Yampolsky (she/her).

Featuring Kyra Burke (she/her), Annie Mullee (she/her), John Henry Stamper (he/him), Jordan Yampolsky (she/her), Malynne Smith (she/her), and Olivia Bernabe (they/them).

Ensemble includes Ian Allred (he/him), Lindsey Belisle (she/her), Annabel Cromwell (she/her), Sean Morán (they/them), Angelique Rodriguez (she/they), and Pearle Shannon (he/she/they).

Joined by band lead Jen Sapiro (she/her) on piano, Mario Fontes (he/him) on bass, Vivek Menon (he/him) on violin, Henry Oliver (they/them) on violin, Adam Sapiro (he/him) on guitar, and Christian Veliz (he/him) on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMING OUT, THE MUSICAL! – JUNE 27 AT 9:30PM

54 Below is celebrating Pride Month with Coming Out, the Musical! Join our all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy! Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance! After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss!

Directed by Felisha Heng.

Music direction by Jason Belanger.

Featuring Lily Ali-Oshatz, Rhys Avery, Joe Bliss, James Canal, Helora Danna, Anthony Hagan, Felisha Heng, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Maggie McAuliffe, Freddy Millan Jr., Kat Sinclair, Allison St. Rock, and Diana Victoria.

Joined by Cole Birmingham on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ICONS ONLY: A TRIBUTE TO PRIDE ANTHEMS – JUNE 28 AT 9:30PM

Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé and their cast of talent NYC based drag performers are proud to bring their celebration of queer pride anthems to 54 Below! With musical direction by Kent Dennis, Icons Only: A Tribute to Pride Anthems is a lively and raucous send up to all the singers who help shaped LGBTQ+ history with their music and stories. Featuring hits from Cher, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and others, Icons Only will be the one Pride Month cabaret you’ll want to see! Join us for this celebration and learn why Pride is a deeper love!

Featuring Gigi St. Croix, Temple Grandé, Paris L’hommie, Miss Evita Loca, Tuna Melt, and Diana Taylor.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH Kiki Ball-Change – 29 AT 1PM

Marti Cummings will not appear at the performance on June 29 due to their responsibilities as the Grand Marshal at NYC Pride. This brunch will be hosted by Kiki Ball-Change.

Join host Kiki Ball-Change for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring host Kiki Ball-Change, Castrata, Melisma, and Norma Tears.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ISN’T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE – JUNE 29 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Isn’t It Queer? Sondheim Unplugged Celebrates Pride.

It’s that time of year for feeling pretty and witty and gay! For the third time in its illustrious history, Sondheim Unplugged will be celebrating Pride month featuring a Company made up entirely of LGBTQ+ performers. Just how queer is Stephen Sondheim’s music? Host Rob Maitner [he/him] (who got gay married right here at 54 Below) will explain it all to you as music director John Fischer [he/him] accompanies some of today’s most fabulous out performers. It’s the best thing that ever could have happened! Now more than ever it’s time to remind people that we’re still here!

Featuring special guests Andrew Cristi and Eric Michael Gillett.

Also featuring Marla Alpert, Sarah Goodman, Diva LaMarr, Marissa Miller, Andrea Prestinario, Jon-Michael Reese, and Jody Reynard.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THIS IS HOW WE DO IT: A CELEBRATION OF BLACK MUSIC – JUNE 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

It’s African American Music Appreciation Month and This Is How We Do It.

Join producers Trejah Bostic and Pier Lamia Porter as they bring you a jubilant celebration of Black music live from Broadway’s Living Room - paying homage to legendary Black artists across multiple genres and celebrating their significant contributions that have lead us through centuries of artistic expression. Featuring an all-star roster of artists from Broadway and beyond with music direction by Rashad McPherson, be prepared to hear some of your favorite tunes from artists such as Natalie Cole, Usher, Tina Turner, Earth Wind & Fire, and more.

So grab your dancing shoes, bring a friend, and ease on down the road to a night full of joy and community!

Featuring Blu Allen, Saint Aubyn, Albie Gray, Shaq Hester, Crystal Joy, Devin Kessler, Jasmine Lawrence, Ashton Martin, Benjamin Moore, Yewande Odetoyinbo, Kwame Michael Remy, Marla Roy, J. Andrew Speas, and Nikisha Williams.

Joined by Shawn Dustin on drums/programming, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Rashad McPherson on keys, and Criston Oates on bass.

Background vocals by Tyneshia Hill and Keeara Powell.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY June 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

ISN’T IT QUEER? SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED CELEBRATES PRIDE June 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THIS IS HOW WE DO IT: A CELEBRATION OF BLACK MUSIC June 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

