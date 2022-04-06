Abby Payne to Present A SHOT IN THE DARK Release Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Abby Payne and her band as they return to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate the release of her brand new album A Shot in the Dark. The record features songs from the musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match, (for which Payne wrote book, music, and lyrics), which is fresh off of Goodspeed's 2022 Festival of New Musicals. Gunfighter was also a sold out New York Musical Festival smash hit in 2018. Payne made her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below with Craig Winberry in 2019's fabulously festive Christmas Spirits: Neat Edition and is back to celebrate the release of this much anticipated album. Join Abby, her band, and special surprise guests in for a rollicking and heart-warming hour of music that will leave you with a song in your heart for days to come.

Abby Payne in "A Shot in the Dark" Album Release Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 5, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Abby Payne

Abby Payne is the creator of the hit NYMF show The Gunfighter Meets His Match and a veteran singer/songwriter in the New York City music scene. Payne has released five albums (About a Cake, In a Pretty Box, Sasquatch, The Gunfighter Meets His Match, and A Shot in the Dark) and several singles. She is also known for being the creator and star of several ambitious music videos. Abby's creative collaborations were at the heart of her founding of The Round Table, a female art collective that has hosted events highlighting the work of women artists on the New York scene. It was through The Round Table that Payne was inspired to write the book and music for a musical adaptation of The Gunfighter Meets His Match, her concept album. The musical had sold out runs at HERE Arts, the Musical Theater Factory, Joe's Pub and the New York Musical Festival. Payne joined the Johnny Mercer Writer's Colony at Goodspeed Musicals in 2019, HBMG National Winter Playwright's Retreat in 2020, and Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals in 2022.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here: https://54below.com/covid-safety/. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.