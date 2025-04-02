AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

Shows include Gypsy; Sunset Boulevard; Maybe Happy Ending; Operation Mincemeat; Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends; and more!
AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from Gypsy; Sunset Boulevard; Maybe Happy Ending; Operation Mincemeat; Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends; Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Buena Vista Social Club, and Elf The Musical.
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, April 21st at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.
Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".
Performers scheduled for the 183rd edition are Kelly Belarmino (Understudy for the role of Mabel in Pirates! The Penzance Musical;), Andrew Montgomery Coleman (Understudy for the roles of Young Ibrahim, Young Company, Young Ruben and Juan De Marcos in Buena Vista Social Club), Hannah Kevitt (Understudy for the role of Claire in Maybe Happy Ending), Jessi Kirtley (Standby for the roles of Ewan Montagu & Others, Jean Leslie & Others and Johnny Bevan & Others in Operation Mincemeat), Emma Lloyd (Understudy for the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard), Alexa Lopez (Understudy for Female roles in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends), Michael Milkanin (Understudy for the roles of Buddy and Santa in Elf-The Musical), Diego Andres Rodriguez (Understudy for the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard)and Tryphena Wade (Standby for the role of Rose in Gypsy). The evening will also include a Special Guest Appearance by Sam Hartley (Operation Mincemeat). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean,
