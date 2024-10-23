AND SCENE to Return to Caveat Featuring Colby Minifie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



And Scene, the hilarious half-scripted comedy show, is returning to Caveat on October 28th. At this show actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Returning to the show this month Colby Minifie (The Boys), joins Zach Cherry (Severance), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls),

Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, Brian Morabito (Dropout.tv), Blake DeLong (Death of a Salesman Broadway), NaTonia Monet (Tina, the Tina Turner Musical Broadway), Kelley Quinn (Riding Around), and Josh Mendelow (Gods Behaving Badly). Hosted by Mick Szal (Joker).

The show is Monday, October 28th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be bought here: https://caveat.nyc/events/and-scene-9-16-2024. Buy tickets soon as this show sells out monthly!

