ADVENT CAROLNDAR to Return to Joe's Pub This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Composer of Broadway's upcoming Death Becomes Her Julia Mattison and current Titanique star Joel Waggoner will return to Joe's Pub for a second year of Advent Carolndar, their viral social media sensation. Advent Carolndar is the viral Instagram account where the duo created one original holiday song for the first 25 days in December and are now back with their third-ever live shows to get everyone in the holiday spirit at Joe's Pub on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9:30 PM.

With Advent Carolndar's third live performances, fans attending the live show can expect to sing along to such hits as "On the Brink!," "There's a Reindeer in Our Yard (We Should Eat It)," "Mistletoe Melissa," and "Stable Girl," as well as clutch their pearls while Joel and Julia nosedive into some one-night-only improvised carols that are guaranteed to go violently off the rails.

"Advent Carolndar was first born out of a wild caroling party at Julia's house in 2018 where we sang 'Why is Sausage Not a Christmas Food' until 5am and neighbors threatened to call the cops," said Joel and Julia. "Now, we're so excited to once again be caroling with friends, bringing our hijinks to the esteemed Joe's Pub, and joining our wonderful fans for a night of laughs, booze, and holiday cheer. If the cops are called this time, we will be sure to make them join us in a singalong."

The live shows at Joe's Pub are once again directed and produced by Tim Drucker with associate direction by Joyah Spangler.

Tickets for the live performances at Joe's Pub on December 2nd and 3rd are currently on-sale here.

is currently writing the new musical, Death Becomes Her opening on Broadway this fall. Broadway: Godspell. Off Broadway/Concert: "Is Anyone Alive Out There?" (Audible Theatre), "Noel and Julia's Wayward Brainchildren" (Joe's Pub), "Ruby Manger!" (Feinstein's/54 Below), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (MCP/Lincoln Center). Television/Film/New Media: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Late Show," "Funny or Die," How to Be Single, "Brooklyn Sound" (Webby Award Nominee, Streamy Award Winner, NYTVF Winner for Best Actress, Comedy Central Development Deal.), "Doug Loves Movies," Stomach People (debut short film, Michael Showalter EP). She has co-written multiple musical commercials for Olay, including "I Can't Wait to Wash My Face," which has garnered millions of views online and aired on the MTV VMA's.

is currently appearing as Ruth in Titanique. Broadway: Be More Chill, School of Rock. Off-Bway: Southern Comfort (Public Theater), Regional: Knoxville (Asolo Rep). The Joel Waggoner Experience (Joe's Pub). TV/Film: "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "$100,000 Pyramid" Season 3 Premiere, An Inspired Mind (Amazon Prime). Featured guest on podcasts "Doug Loves Movies" and "In the Room." Comedy: "Daniel Franzese's House of Glen Coco Comedy Show" (Featured Comic). Composer: "Presto Change-o," "SupaDupa Kid," "Hester Street." Vocal Arranger: Broadway Bounty Hunter Off-Bway. MFA from NYU Tisch. "Unlikely Warrior" and "Get into It, Queen" available on iTunes. Joel can currently be seen as the music director on season three of Only Murders in the Building.

a New York-based director and playwright has over a decade and a half of experience in Off-Broadway productions and has directed national tours across North America, entertaining audiences in major venues such as the Kirk Douglas Theater in Los Angeles, Mirvish Theatre Group in Toronto, Broadway in Chicago, and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Tim's recent production, Trixie and Katya Live!, enjoyed a successful global tour and sold out audiences at Radio City Music Hall and Wembley Arena in London. He was previously in residence at the Apollo Theater in Chicago with Right AngleEntertainment, where his productions of the Bachelor and Love Actually unauthorized musical parodies received unanimous critical acclaim. As a producer and director, he presented the sold out Advent Carolndar Live the past two years. Upcoming: That Hallmark Movie: The Musical with Paquin Entertainment.

Comments