A GRATEFUL STAGE Benefit for Broadway Cares to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present "A Grateful Stage: A Benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS" on November 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM. Featuring the NY Musical Theatre Department of Eris Talent Agency, "A Grateful Stage" is an evening of music and heartfelt appreciation, celebrating the spirit of giving that keeps the theatre community shining bright.

Audiences can expect unforgettable performances from amazing talent sharing songs and moments that remind us how gratitude connects us all. With every ticket sale, they'll raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS while honoring the organization's impact and the countless lives it uplifts every day. It's a night to give thanks, give back, and celebrate Eris' performers and their generous hearts.